LATEST

“I’m going to play with Michael Jordan”: When the Bulls legend’s Birmingham Barons teammate tried to evade a speeding ticket by using his name | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"I'm going to play with Michael Jordan": When the Bulls legend's Birmingham Barons teammate tried to evade a speeding ticket by using his name

Michael Jordan played for minor league team Birmingham Barons for a while during his baseball career. This incident from that time indicates his fame.

The Bulls legend was the planet’s most well-recognized athlete in the time period preceding social media. What Jordan did on the court looks futuristic even today, and his level of fame matched or even exceeded that.

You’ve seen fans line up to welcome Brazilian Ronaldo, Argentinian Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo since that time. But what you haven’t seen is their shoe line going into market and basically monopolizing it – especially for young kids.

Also Read: “Lakers vs Celtics on April 15th to have fans present at Staples Center”: LeBron James and co will try and beat their traditional rivals in front of limited capacity crowd

On one occasion, one of his Birmingham Barons teammates from minor league baseball tried to use his name to wiggle out of a speeding ticket.

Birmingham Barons pitcher tries to evade speeding ticket by name-dropping Michael Jordan

Mike Bertotti was a teammate of Michael Jordan during his time in the Triple-A. But before the two ever even met, Bertotti tried to take advantage of their association to make a speeding ticket go away.

The pitcher was moving on a North Carolina highway, and he was apparently way over the speed limit. He was pulled over by a police officer when he said:

“‘Listen, sir, I apologize that I’m going a little fast. I gotta report to the Birmingham Barons baseball team, I just got promoted.’ I even showed him my White Sox equipment bag in my backseat. I said, ‘I’m going to play with Michael Jordan. Obviously you know Michael Jordan.’”

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and I never really talked off the court”: Dennis Rodman reveals how the two Hall-Of-Famers never spoke off the court despite being on the same team

Bertotti’s efforts may have sounded humorous, but they didn’t save him from the speeding ticket. He had to pay for his offense to the legislating officer. But he did go on in latter days to talk smack at MJ while hitting a 3 in his face.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
528
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top