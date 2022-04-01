I’m Grateful For Fertility Treatment Because I Didn’t Have More Heartbreak After Miscarriage, Says Katherine Thomas

RTE presenter Katherine Thomas has bravely opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Operation Transformation host expressed gratitude for medical science because without the help they received from the fertility clinic, Catherine and her husband, Padreg McLaughlin, would not have the family they are today.

2 Katherine opens up about her fertility struggle credit: Instagram

2 Katherine’s daughters Ellie, 3, and baby Grace credit: Instagram

The couple share two young children, Ellie, 3, and baby Grace, whom they welcomed into the world last October.

Katherine revealed that before the birth of her daughters, she had been pregnant “on two or three occasions.”

The TV star, 43, was honest about the emotional ramifications of a miscarriage and now gave an insight into her life as a…