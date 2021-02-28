“I’m here at the factory” – Mick Schumacher completes his seat fitting with Haas F1 team

“I’m here at the factory” – Mick Schumacher has finally completed the fitting of his race seat with the Haas F1 team, as he prepares for his first season in Formula 1.

Mick Schumacher previously told Sky Sports about his ability to travel to Haas base Banbury due to the Kovid-19 protocol. Instead he was focused on personal physical training, as he waited for his exit.

“Due to Kovid’s position, there is not much I can do other than train. My preparation is going well physically and I feel ready too. Unfortunately, I have not yet traveled to England and the team, which would have happened several times in a normal year. But I hope to get a chance to get there in the next few days. “

Mick Schumacher gets his race seat at Haas

After a critical wait, the seat fitting is complete, sharing a video with him describing his feeling. He has high expectations from the term, given that he is arguably the highest-profile rogue in F1 history.

Day wrapped and seat fit perfectly @ Shachumacherikum Tomorrow 4# HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/6LLMs69dPS – Haas F1 Team (@ HaasF1Team) 27 February, 2021

Schumacher Jr. has Nikita Mazepin as a teammate, who had a strong season in Formula 2. He would be hoping to drop and beat Alfa Romeo to P8, keeping an eye on Williams at the same time.

“I am here in the factory, thankfully I have a chance to come here now. The seat is fitted, ”he said in a social media video. I got to meet all the people again, which was great to see them last time before Christmas. I’m happy to be here and finally close to getting back in the car, so I’m really looking forward to it. “

