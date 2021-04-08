‘I’m Human And Not Perfect’ – Tech Kashif

Celebrities are always under the scanner of media and fans, and sometimes that results in constant scrutiny and trolling. Despite being one of the most loved actors of the current generation, Anushka Sharma, too, couldn’t escape the trolls when she had gone under the knife to enhance her lips in 2014. Fans speculating about her lip job when the actress appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. It gave rise to several memes and Anushka was trolled relentlessly. The actress had finally opened up about the incident in a 2016 interview with Vogue magazine.

In a candid conversation, she had said, “I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to for my role in Bombay Velvet. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Anushka Sharma recently welcomed her daughter Vaamika with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. Soon after giving birth, the actress bounced back to work. However, she did not reveal the project she is working on.

She was last seen in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. apart from that, she has been busy producing shows and films including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

