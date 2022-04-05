There he was mentored by his “rival”, Abdu Rozik |Another 18-year-old who, like her, suffers from achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism caused by a genetic disorder.

Hasbollah vs. Abdu Rosicki

Notably, Hasabulla was asked about a picture in which his rival poses with Cristiano Ronaldo. In the image you can see Rosic smiling next to the Portuguese star of Manchester United.

,I couldn’t care less about Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m more famous than him.”Hasbollah assured, downplaying the importance of the publication. And of the football player he said: “The only thing he does in the game is to pass the ball.”

Far from being oblivious to controversies, Abdu Rozik | He didn’t miss the opportunity and added a new chapter to it…