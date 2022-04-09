I’m not from dairy but I’m a dairy girl

The biggest TV show about teens in America at the moment is Euphoria: A Sex and Drug Promotion Alice in Wonderland-style combination of style, beauty, and death. The second season has just ended and the third season is about to come.

The biggest TV show in Ireland at the moment is Derry Girls: A Chips and Nuggin’s dream of a coming-of-age ’90s soundtrack by The Cranberries and casually set against the backdrop of war. The third and final season will begin next Tuesday, April 12 on Channel 4.

Probably the only thing that Euphoria and Dairy Girls have in common is that the parents are embarrassed, except for Euphoria the parents are drunken criminals and in Dairy Girls…