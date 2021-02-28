“I’m not really worried about the balance sheet” – Liberty owner isn’t worried about Miracles even with epidemic losses in the game

“I’m not really worried about the balance sheet” – CEO of Liberty Media Greg Maffei claims not to be concerned about the loss of the epidemic.

COVID-19 Of course with all industries (except perhaps a few), a capitalist crisis began around the world, most notably the sports industry, which is still trying to overcome the loss of audience absence at the venue and TV revenue. Has decreased.

Formula 1 was one of the first sports to cross national boundaries to resume globally and complete its calendar. In contrast, the majority of other games remained in a separate bubble in one place.

Although F1 also suffered losses, Liberty Media (which runs F1) CEO Greg Pardon claims the 2020 balance sheet does not concern him, as the game is trying to recover from its hardest hit .

“I think one thing about being part of the Liberty Group is that we have the ability to look ahead and be thoughtful with the benefit of our operating companies,” Pardon said in a call with Wall Street analysts . Motorsport.

“The F1 balance sheet is very strong. I think the operational level in our agreements is fine. So I’m not really worried about the balance sheet. “

Everything will improve with the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

As noted above, the absence of fans inside the venues is a huge hit for any sport; Additionally, it also depends on the hospitality industry. Apologies that once the COVID-19 ban is over, things will improve on their own.

“We have a wide range of options where fans will be to some extent,” he said. “And I don’t think it will be binary, and we don’t necessarily look at 100 to zero.

“But we will potentially exist somewhere in between. So we are more optimistic as we go towards the end of the year that we are going to achieve 100 percent capacity. “

“I think that promotion [income] Still going to be lower in ’21, definitely versus what we’ll be in a non-epidemic year. Some of our events will include spectators and restricted fans.

“We’re not here to make predictions, in part because some of it is still in the air, floating around. It will definitely affect, the amount we’ll see.