“I’m not worried about it” – Sebastian Vettel for not achieving the number one spot at Aston Martin | sport

“I’m Not Worried About It” – Sebastian Vettel for not having the number one spot in Aston Martin in competition with Lance Stroke.

Sebastian Vettel is set to set his trade with Aston Martin in 2021, but he cannot bring the number one spot on the team because his team Lance Stroke is the son of the owner of the Aston Martin F1 team, a position for which he Enjoyed most of his career.

Even with this condition, Wittell feels fine and has claimed that he is not worried about not being No. 1 in the team until they are given the same resources.

“To be honest, the number 1 position is not important to me,” Vettel said. Rtl (Translated via Google Translate). “As long as I am convinced that we have the same chance, no matter which side of the box – which has always been my point of view – then I need everyone in that regard.”

“The condition is that both of us have the same possibility. This is what I believe, and that’s why I’m not worried about it.

Aston Martin attracts money

In a recently published report, Ottmar Szaffarn acknowledged that Aston Martin attracting huge funding from sponsors.

And for that matter, even Sebastian Vettel’s appeal would have guaranteed him a significant amount, although the team has not confirmed the possibility.

But there can be no denying the fact that Vettel’s move to Aston Martin was powerful, and may have elevated his position on the grid. Last year, also under the name of Racing Point, the same contestant nearly sealed a P3 at the constructors table.

Now, it remains to be seen how well Aston Martin performs with high competition from McLaren and Ferrari in 2021, as all three aspire to take third place in the grid, as Red Bull and Mercedes seem unsurpassed.