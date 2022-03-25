‘I’m out’: Doja Cat says she’s quitting music

Singer and rapper Doja Cat hinted that she might take a break from music after an online exchange on Thursday.

Doja was supposed to perform as part of the Asuncionico festival in Paraguay earlier this week, which was canceled due to flooding. Some expressed disappointment on Twitter that the artist reportedly did not stop outside his hotel in Paraguay to take pictures or meet fans.

“I went ahead I’ll just let everyone go crazy,” Doja tweeted, “I’m not going to take pictures with anyone else again after this tour.”

In response to a fan, she wrote, “I don’t give in anymore, I give up f***ing, I can’t wait the s***ing disappears and I don’t need you anymore. Believe me. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fool for always thinking…