“I’m proud of Zach Lavin like he’s my own son”: Dwayne Wade’s stunning tweet is his first All-Star earnings after the Bulls star. sport

Miami Heat veteran Dwayne Wade reacted to Zac Lavin getting his first All-Star nod with a very cool tweet.

The NBA announced its list for the All-Star reserves yesterday. While there were some obvious signs, there were also some shocking setbacks.

Breaking: Official lineup for East and West for All Star Game #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2YOPFlmwrR – Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) 23 February, 2021

Zach LaVine got his first All-Star nod when he announced the stock list last night. It was a good selection. The 25-year-old is putting up some great numbers.

He has averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. He led the Bulls to 6th place in the East with a 15–16 record.

Dwayne Wade has an amazing response after making Zach LaVine an All-Star team

Over the last two years, Zach LaVine has been performing at a steady improvement rate. Last season he averaged 25.5 points per contest, and this season he has crossed the 28.8 mark.

Despite all his efforts, Zach LaVine was stripped of an All-Star selection last year. However, this year he ensured that his performance spoke for itself and earned him his first All-Star selection.

Dwayne Wade reacted to the same with a very funny tweet. In his tweet, he stated that he felt proud of Zach as if he were his own son.

Why i’m proud @ZachLaVine Allstar is making games like he’s my son ‘Congratulations YnG’ They are listening now! – DWade (@dwyanweed) 24 February, 2021

It was a well-deserved selection, and LaVine will be eager to make its mark on the All-Star Game in Atlanta. Looking at the speed at which they are playing, the Bulls feel like they are in the playoffs. If they make the playoffs, it will be their first appearance since the 2016–17 season.