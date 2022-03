Daniela Westbrook hopes that the surgery will not only help her rebuild her face but also restore her shattered self-confidence.

Years of drug addiction have left the former EastEnders star with crumbling bones and a collapsed jaw and cheekbone—she now believes the damage was caused by cocaine infused with the deadly animal D-Wormer.

8 Daniela has already had two of the first five operations at Liverpool’s Entry Hospital, and in one of the procedures, part of one of her ribs will be inserted into her cheek. credit: Mark Heyman/Fantastic Magazine

8 Daniela first rose to fame in EastEnders, playing Sam Mitchell for a decade from 1990, before returning in 2009 and again in 2016. credit: PA: Press Association

8 Daniella and ex-husband Kevin Jenkins married in 2014 and divorced in 2020

