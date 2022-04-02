‘I’m really humble’ – Charlie Bird & Co. Krogh Patrick reaches the pinnacle

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird said he and his fellow climbers were ‘really humble’ when they reached the summit of Kroogh Patrick this morning.
He thanked the people of the entire country for their support during this visit.
“All generous donations will go to two charities that are very close to my heart,” he said.
As part of a fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and PIETTA, Byrd brought in hundreds of hikers, including former President Mary MacLews, country singer Daniel O’Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, architect Dermot Bannon and RT broadcaster Ryan Tubridi. were involved. Summit shortly before 12.30 pm.
There he addressed his supporters…
