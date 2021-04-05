“I’m sorry but that was a lucky shot”: Skip Bayless criticizes Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs’ game-winning buzzer-beater over UCLA in the Final Four | The SportsRush

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs hit an incredible game-winning buzzer-beater in the Final Four match against the UCLA Bruins. Skip Bayless criticizes the shot, calling it 5% skill and 95% luck.

As any NCAA March Madness game promises to be, this game too, was no different. With both teams going back and forth right from tip-off, the match went down to the wire. With the score tied at 90 apiece in the overtime and only 3.3 seconds left on the clock, Gonzaga’s star recruit Jalen Suggs had the ball. He ran the ball into the frontcourt before knocking down an insane game-winning buzzer-beater over UCLA defenders.

Many called this game one of the best college basketball games. NBA stars and legends like LeBron James, Trae Young and even Magic Johnson spoke highly of the game. Although, analyst Skip Bayless fails to agree on the same.

Skip spoke about how such a great game could be decided by a shot based on pure luck. Due to the “lucky” shot, he criticised Jalen Suggs for jumping over the scorers’ table like Kobe and Wade, post his game-winning shot. Skip explained his take:

“I hate to see a great game end on a shot like that. It marred the game for me. I was a little disappointed that Jalen Suggs immediately jumped up on the scores table like Kobe and Wade. Did you make a skill shot? No you made a 95% luck shot.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs eye to be the first undefeated team to win a national championship since 1976

Entering the college offseason, Gonzaga was definitely looking to be a strong team. They managed to recruit a potential lottery pick, Jalen Suggs, who was the highest-rated recruit in Gonzaga history. Behind the leadership of him, Drew Timme and senior Corey Kispert looked to be a tough side to beat.

Although, no one would expect the team to achieve what they have done so far. They managed to win all of the 31 games so far. In simpler words, the team has been perfect and is being as dominant as a team could possibly be.

They haven’t only been winning games. They have managed to blow out teams while defeating them. The Zags has recorded 29, of 31, double-digit wins, 27 of which being consecutive.

On Monday night, the Bulldogs will be going against the Baylor Bears in the national championship game. They would obviously want to cap off their historic season holding the college program’s first-ever national championship. The team will be proud of what they have achieved despite the outcome but would play hard to be the only 7th team, since 1939, to be undefeated national champions.