“I’m starting to questions Steve Kerr’s coaching abilities”: Kendrick Perkins criticizes the Warriors head coach for not winning games without his superstars | The SportsRush

"I'm starting to questions Steve Kerr's coaching abilities": Kendrick Perkins criticizes the Warriors head coach for not winning games without his superstars
Contents hide
1 Following a 53-point blowout against the Toronto Raptors, Kendrick Perkins has a go at Steve Kerr’s coaching abilities when his superstars don’t play the game.
2 “It was humiliating for everybody involved”: Steve Kerr explains what went wrong in the match

Following a 53-point blowout against the Toronto Raptors, Kendrick Perkins has a go at Steve Kerr’s coaching abilities when his superstars don’t play the game.

On Friday night, the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors were hosts to Pascal Siakam and the Raptors. The game was 48 minutes of disastrous basketball for the Warriors, who lost 130-77. With five Toronto players scoring in double digits, Pascal led the way with his 36 points and 7 rebounds performance.

The Warriors were trailing the Raptors by a massive 61 points in the middle, which is the largest deficit any team has faced this season. The Warriors have faced 26 losses so far this season, this loss being the worst blowout of the season.

In the Warriors’ defense, the team played without two of their superstars. Curry was sidelined with a lingering tailbone injury, while Green couldn’t even warm up properly, due to a finger sprain.

To this, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins criticised Kerr’s coaching skills when his superstars are not playing the match. Perkins gave his ‘humble opinions’ and tweeted:

“I’m starting to question Steve Kerr coaching because when his “Superstars” don’t play the team struggle to compete let alone win a game!!! IMHO Carry on…”

Also Read: “There’s a sign in here that says ‘We The North’ and you’re in South Florida”: Steve Kerr’s hilarious joke about how the Raptors have adjusted to playing the season in Tampa

“It was humiliating for everybody involved”: Steve Kerr explains what went wrong in the match

Former Coach of the Year Steve Kerr called it humiliating. He stated how his side got destroyed in that blowout. He explained:

“You saw it. We just got destroyed. Not a whole lot to be said. Humiliating for everybody involved. “I just think the game went south on us quickly and we got demoralized.”

“I think without Steph and Draymond out there I think we were a little bit rudderless when things went south. We didn’t have the internal fight that we needed to kind of get over the hump.”

Also Read: “Stephen Curry is a nightmare to guard”: Erik Spoelstra explains why the Warriors legend has become the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today

Steve Kerr has proven to be a great coach for the Warriors over the last couple of years. He has managed to win 3 championships for the Golden State, one of which came in his debut season as the head coach. Winning 73 games in a season has never been done by any other coach in league history apart from Kerr.

The past two seasons have been difficult for everyone in the Warriors organization. This season too, they have found themselves to be in a tough spot to get out of. GSW will be looking to avoid last year’s embarrassment by making a playoffs push. With 23 games left for them, they have to treat each game as their last.

