Wilt Chamberlain once went on Conan O’Brien’s show, where he joked that he reached the figure of 20,000 women for how many women he is in bed with.

As a 7’2 with center over 40 inches in length, Wilt is still the most athletic center. Through 15 seasons in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain set all sorts of records for scoring, rebounding, and even assists.

His rebound records (and those of Bill Russell’s) are something that will never come close to breaking even. This is because modern basketball is played at a much lower pace than in the 60s.

On the other hand, the number of women available for NBA stars is very high today, especially with social media. And still, Wilt’s self-proclaimed record of 20,000 women is probably the most unbreakable record of them all.

Wilt clarified that he was counting the number of his sexual encounters. After all, meeting 20,000 women and shaking hands would be a real job for anyone.

Wilt Chamberlain describes how he reached the figure of 20,000 women for Conan O’Brien

Before his 1999 death, Chamberlain was once Guest On popular Late Night with Conan O’Brien Display. Given how friendly Conan is with her guests, it was very easy for her to talk about her sexual abuse in the presence.

After Conan’s question on 20000 women following some restrictions, Wilt finally reached this point:

“I thought that the reason you invited me to this show is to get me an award from the Board of Education. Because whenever people see me, they are ‘like he started at the age of 15, he is now 55 years old. So let’s see, 20000 divided by 365 … ‘I’m thinking them! “

“But on the serious side of those things, the number was to make a statement about something. It was to say that sexuality rules the world. For men you think 1000 different women are really cool. “

