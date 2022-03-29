I’m Timothée Chalamet, and This Was Supposed to Be My Controversial Oscar Night

“The Academy Awards came to a surprise Sunday night when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, after which Will Smith went on stage and hit him in the face.” , Washington Post, 3/27/22

,

I’m just going to go ahead and say this – Will Smith stole my night. With that one dramatic slap, he worked for months not only by me, but by my entire team of stylists. If I just showed up in Dior women’s wear I could ignore it. Finally, Harry Styles is showing up in women’s wear everything, so it’s not like I would have expected those waves to be huge. But I Appeared in Dior Women’s Wear and no shirtAnd that, people, is a discourse trick.

Except now, of course, The Discourse will be about couples and alopecia. Seriously, when I slipped…