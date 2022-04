The interpreter of “Viens on Syme” is the guest of honor in the final of “The Voice Belgium” on the front page this Tuesday evening. The Special Secrets of a Perfect Young Father.

You’re back in “The Voice.” did you miss it?

Too much. I am very happy to be back in Belgium and have RTBF teams. I watched last season of “The Voice” from afar, I wanted to see how Black M and Christoph Willem were doing. They are really great. I can’t wait to see two of my former colleagues, BJ Scott and Typh Barrow, and meet the talents. There are some really good voices this year. Without forgetting Maureen Lewis, who often comments on my photos on Instagram. I’m sure this…