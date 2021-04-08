LATEST

Image – Chiellini makes history with his appearance against Napoli –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Chiellini

On Wednesday evening, Giorgio Chiellini captained Juventus in the 2-1 victory against Napoli.

Whilst the skipper put on a mostly solid shift, his performance was marred by a needless challenge on Victor Osimhen, which caused his side a penalty kick – successfully converted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old had several reasons to celebrate, as that match marked his 528 appearance for the club.

Therefore, the defender tied the number previously set by another Bianconeri legend, Giuseppe Furino – who played for the Old Lady between 1969 and 1984.

With one more match, Chiellini will surpass the former midfielder, and will begin to close-in on the podium.

The all-time leader in appearances remains the iconic Alessandro Del Piero with 705, followed by Gianluigi Buffon with 682 and counting.

The third spot currently belongs to the late great Gaetano Scirea who featured in 552 matches for the Old Lady.

It remains to be seen whether Chiellini will be able to break through the Top 3, or instead retire by the end of the current campaign.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
778
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
775
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
766
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
740
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
734
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
669
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
623
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
617
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top