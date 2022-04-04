Images of civic bodies in Ukraine shocked the world (ANALYSIS)

Bodies of civilians found lying on the road in Ukraine 1:56

Washington (CNN) — “It’s a massacre.” This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the gruesome images of at least 20 civilian bodies lying on the streets of Buka, northwest of the capital of Kyiv, after the withdrawal of Russian forces in the area.

Testimony to alleged Russian atrocities, including horrific images of dead civilians captured by Agence Française-Presse, is emerging as its forces withdraw from the areas around Kyiv after a failed attempt to besiege the capital.

“It wiped out an entire nation and its…