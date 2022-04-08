Images of impressive damage to Greek fans’ parking lot

RMC Sport unveiled images of the impressive damage inflicted by Greek supporters in their stands at the Velodrome in the Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg this Friday.

The visitor parking lot at the velodrome bears the scars of intense tension that took place on Thursday evening during the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final between OM and PAOK. This Friday, RMC Sport revealed images of the impressive damage inflicted by Greek supporters in their stands.

In the pictures you can see how much damage has been done, the seats are torn to pieces. On Thursday, the confrontation between OM and the Thessaloniki club was marred by several excesses. During the day, clashes broke out in the district of Joliet, before the first tensions erupted around the velodrome.

OM-PAOK © RMC Sport . Post Velodrome Visitor Park