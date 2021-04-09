“Imagine Andre Drummond playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Charles Barkley is excited to see Lakers big-3 unite on the floor for the first time | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Imagine Andre Drummond playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis”: Charles Barkley is excited to see Lakers big-3 unite on the floor for the first time

Charles Barkley says he can’t wait to see Andre Drummond take to the floor alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis upon their return.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster of a 2020-21 NBA season. With LeBron James suffering an ankle sprain in on opening night, Anthony Davis straining his Achilles tendon, and LeBron James, once again, being out due to a high right ankle sprain, the Lakers needed all the help they could get to stay afloat in the loaded Western Conference.

The 2020 champs got yet another scare when Andre Drummond went down with a toe injury but fortunately, was able to return to play last night in a losing effort to the Miami Heat. He did put up a classic ‘Andre Drummond’ statline of 15 and 12, something which the Lakers need him to do consistently.

Also read: “You don’t want to face a healthy Lakers team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond”: Jared Dudley is up for the challenge of the Western Conference playoffs

However, following their loss to the Heat, Drummond and co are now merely a game and a half back from being the 6th seed. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t come back within the next two weeks or so, they could find themselves in the play-in tournament, facing off against the Suns or the Clippers in the first round.

Charles Barkley wants to see Andre Drummond play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis ASAP

Charles Barkley expressed his excitement over eventually seeing a frontcourt lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Andre Drummond hit the floor. He says the ‘King’ and the ‘Brow’ are unique enough players to throw out there along with Andre Drummond.

Also Read: “Draymond Green did not call Kevin Durant from the parking lot after Game 7”: The Warriors’ DPOY reveals how he recruited KD from the OKC Thunder in 2016

The Lakers being able to play Andre Drummond along with LeBron and Davis on the floor depends solely on what sort of team they are playing.

A team that works on the perimeter and is fast-paced with transition buckets being a priority, like the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks, will essentially be able to run Drummond off the floor.

However, when going up against goes teams with bigs that work out the post like the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic or the Utah Jazz with Rudy Gobert, Andre will be able to hold his own. This should be enough to be able to play at the 5 with Davis at the 4.

