IMDb’s 7 Best and Top Rated Drama Movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to Watch If You Love Good Cinema

IMDb’s 7 Finest and Prime Rated Drama Films: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix’s weekly calendars function two gorgeous Indian drama movies that will probably be celebrating their world premiere within the coming days. Amazon Prime Video is launched The priest, a Malayalam film, starring Mammootty, Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal, and can debut on Netflix Ajeeb Daastaans, a Hindi anthology movie starring Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. However earlier than the 2 can be found to stream on the respective platforms, we’ll dive deep into the world of drama by watching (or re-watching) the 7 finest and highest-rated Hindi and English drama movies from IMDb on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

1. THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | IMDB RATING: 9.3

The Shawshank Redemption (rated 9.3 on IMDb) is the best rated drama movie on IMDb. The 1994 movie, directed by Frank Darabont, relies on Stephen King’s 1982 novel “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” and follows the unjust conviction of a banker, Andy (performed by Tim Robbins). He’s sentenced to life imprisonment in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his spouse and her lover. Right here he meets Pink (performed by Morgan Freeman) and varieties an incomparable bond of friendship. He additionally gives to assist jail workers with monetary issues and finally turns into a part of a a lot bigger, corrupt plan as he plans a daring escape from the hellhole he’s been despatched to and meets his sort good friend years later.

2. SCHINDLER’S LIST – NETFLIX | IMDB RATING: 8.9

This Steven Spielberg drama has gained seven Oscar awards, together with Finest Image, Finest Director and Finest Author, and is likely one of the finest Hollywood motion pictures ever to go inexperienced. The plot, that includes Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes others, follows Oskar Schindler (performed by Neeson) in his efforts to rescue 1,100 Jews from Auschwitz throughout World Conflict II.

3. FORREST GUMP – NETFLIX | IMDB RATING: 8.8

Forrest Gump is an American basic that not solely tells the very distinctive story of the titular character, performed by Tom Hanks, but additionally teaches you kindness and empathy via its lovely frames. The story facilities on Gump, an unintelligent man with a low IQ, who inadvertently turns into an essential a part of a number of historic occasions. Particularly the upcoming film by Aamir Khan Laal singh chaddha relies on the story of Forrest Gump.

4. FIGHT CLUB – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | IMDB RATING: 8.8

Directed by David Fincher, Battle membership is a thriller-drama starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. It takes you thru the creation of a secret underground combating membership and the twisted thoughts of its founder. A thoughts that can’t distinguish between thought and actuality till the phantasm breaks.

5. REQUEST FOR A DREAM – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | IMDB RATING: 8.3

Requiem for a dream is essentially the most surprising psychological drama you’ll ever see in your life. This Darren Aronofsky director, launched in 2000, starring Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly and Marlon Wayans, follows the journeys of 4 drug addicts, and the way their dependence on narcotics alters their bodily and emotional states and leads them to a catastrophic ending.

6. SWADES – NETFLIX | IMDB RATING: 8.2

Swades tells the lifetime of Mohan Bhargava (performed by Shah Rukh Khan), an Americanized Indian scientist, who returns to his hometown to seek for the nanny who helped his mother and father educate. After the unlucky dying of his mother and father, he’s plagued with concern for her nanny and decides to take her to the USA. Nevertheless, upon his arrival within the small village the place she lives, he comes nose to nose with the fact of how his countrymen are handled primarily based on their caste and the manifold issues which have held again the village’s progress. .

7. PINK – NETFLIX | IMDB RATING: 8.1

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink tells a gripping courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in central roles. The plot follows a sexual assault sufferer who’s wrongly tried for the tried homicide of her attacker after the 2 and their pals meet at a resort.

The Shawshank Redemption

When a banker is wrongly or rightly incarcerated for murdering his spouse and her lover, he’s decided to take care of his dignity regardless of the humiliation imposed on him by the authorities – all whereas planning a daring escape.

Why you must watch it: As a result of even within the darkest hours, somewhat kindness goes a good distance.

That includes: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown

Schindler’s Listing

That includes: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes

Launch date: November 30, 1993

Platform: Netflix

Forrest Gump

That includes: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Subject, Gary Sinise

Launch date: June 23, 1994

Platform: Netflix

Battle membership

That includes: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton

Launch date: 1999

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Swades

That includes: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

Launch date: December 17, 2004

Platform: Netflix

Pink

That includes: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma

Launch date: 2016

Platform: Netflix

