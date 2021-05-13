Imlie 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Malini Learns Truth

Imlie 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Imlie continues crying and thinks Malini and Aditya will reunite again, then whatever happened between her and Adi was a lie. Adi tells Malini its time to tell truth. Malini prays god to give her strength to tolerate truth, says finally he will tell truth and what is his truth. Adi says truth is he and Imlie love each other. Malini is shocked to hear that. He says when he went to Pagdandiya/PD for the first time. She asks to stop as she doesn’t want to hear about his heinous act. He says he knows she is hurt, but he didn’t do anything purposefully. She says he married her purposefully; she thought him something and he is something else; he is not a person whom she loved; she loved his honesty, loyalty, daringness, etc., but he fooled her and must be laughing on her; he shamelessly fell for a small girl. He asks to listen to him first. She says she is sure Imlie is not the first girl and he must be having extramarital affair with many other girls. He warns to control her tongue. She says how dare he is, he couldn’t control himself and wants her to control her tongue; they dated for 7 years, if not love, he would have respected their friendship; her bestfriend whom she trusted most and a girl whom she considered as younger sister betrayed her. He asks not to talk about Imlie. She says she loved Imlie like a sister and shared everything with her, her parents, her grandmother, her house, her knowledge and now has to share her husband with him. He asks not to blame himself without knowing whole story. She says she never saw such a good actor like Imlie in her life, Imlie acts so innocent and calling her didi eyed on her husband. Adi repeats again. She says he is feeling bad when he talks against Imlie; her mom tried to alert her, but she didn’t; Imlie is a big manipulator who gained family’s confidence and love and now wants to snatch her love, village women are cunning who trap wealthy city men and among women who trap others’ husbands. He shouts to stop it. She asks why should she stop when he or his mistress didn’t stop, she is seeing a cheap cheater instead of India’s biggest reporter; he is so intelligent, then can he stupidly have an affair with Imlie; didn’t he realize before having an extramarital affair that she can drag him to court as she is his wife. He says she is not his wife as Imlie is his first wife. She shatters more hearing that and says this can’t be true.

Imlie packs her bag and thinks she will not tolerate anymore, she learnt a lesson late, coming to city was her dream and now realized it was wrong, she will return to Pagdandiya for now and will return when she will have a name, fame, identity and will reply people who insulted; she is going gifting her suhag to Malini, now Adi doesn’t have to tell truth to Malini. She ties her duppata over her forehead.

Malini repeats this can’t be true. Adi says he wanted to inform this before and reminds her restaurant incident when she collapsed after he informed her about Imlie. He continues that he didn’t want to betray her, but nothing was in his control, reminiscing marrying Malini. Malini says she is ready to hear whole truth. He describes the whole story when he went to PD for the first time to cover Satyakam’s story when he met Imlie and after an unusual accident, villagers forcefully got him married to Imlie; he says nobody was in his life except Malini for 7 years, she as his friend and wanted to be loyal to her, but don’t know how he changed and wished this would have happened before their marriage and she wouldn’t have hurt; Imlie and his marriage was forceful, but now he wants to follow that relationship, which was burden to him and Imlie considered it as blessings and accepted his and his family’s hatred at first; he now wants to give Imlie her right and support her in front of whole world; thinks Imlie did everything alone, but now he wants to support her. Imlie leaves Anu’s house with her bag/potli.

Malini travels home in car and thinks her marriage and heart broke completely; she always thought she is right and Imlie is wrong as she came between her and her husband, but whom to blame now as neither Aditya nor Imlie is wrong, fate got them married before her and she became a second woman instead; Imlie respected her responsibility by hiding hers and sacrificed her sindhoor and her husband, she won even without asking asking anything and is more closer to Adi now. Adi thinks he feels sin-free after telling truth, now Malini also has someone who can support her, so he can support Imlie only now. Imle thinks why should she hide herself; when there is no meaning for her and Adi’s relationship, why should she bear the pain; why should she stay in this city when this city didn’t consider her as dear one. Adi thinks good truth is out, he is free from his guilty and will give all his right to Imlie. He reads a poem justifying his act. He passes by Imlie without noticing her. Even Imlie doesn’t notice him.

Imlie waits for Pagdandiya bus when Satyakam and Mithi walk out of bus and seeing her ask what is she doing her, how is she injured. Imlie says she fell down and asks why did they come to city. Satyakam says they came to meet her. Imlie asks why. Mithi says its time to know truth. Imlie says even she wants to know truth from her which she is waiting since years and wants to know her father’s name.

Precap: Satyakam’s men brutally assault Adi and Satyakam points gun at him and shoots.

