Imlie 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Imlie 14th May 2021 Imlie tells Meethi that she has been ignoring a truth since so many years, but not anymore. She wants an answer now. She asks what’s her father’s name. Meethi is taken back. Satyakam asks what’s Aditya’s wife name. Imlie is quiet. He tells her to answer whether Adiya did second marriage or not. Imlie asks what he will do by knowing the truth. He says justice. She says what justice in punishing Aditya for someone else’s mistake? He asks whose mistake? She says those who forcefully got him married to her. They didn’t ask him for once whether there’s someone else in his life. She says this is wrong. At gunpoint, neither you get justice, nor a husband. Outside village, country’s laws matter. Meethi asks why they did all the drama then. She has seen love towards Imlie in Aditya’s eyes. Was all that lie? Imlie says in her mind that she has also seen something in Aditya’s eyes. But only God knows whether that’s love or sympathy. Meethi asks Imlie whether Aditya doesn’t love her. Imlie says she doesn’t know all that. All she knows is Aditya supported her, protected her. If he couldn’t love her, then it’s not his mistake. Meethi asks for how long she will live with this compromise? Imlie says she is returning to the village with her. Meethi says no one will go back until she talks to Aditya. She doesn’t want Imlie to go through the same what her mother has. Imlie says she will study and move on, but not by staying here. She again asks her father’s name. Meethi says Satyakam. Imlie says he means more than father to her, but she wants to know the name of person who left her mother. Meethi tells Imlie if she really means what she said for Satyakam then she won’t ask this question to her. Satyakam is everything for her. They both hug Satyakam. Satyakam thinks to make Aditya pay for hurting Imlie.

Malini recalls Aditya confessing his love for Imlie and asks him to stop the car. She gets out of the car and starts walking. Aditya follows her saying he can understand what she’s going through. She says he doesn’t understand anything. He has no idea what she’s going through. She was proud of him, their relationship, and all that came out to be false. She feels disgusted that she stayed with someone else’s husband for so many months. He asks her to try and understand him. He was also shocked when she told him there is someone else in her life. She thinks she just lied to make him say the truth and now that same lie won’t leave her. He says he can’t see her like that. He will do what she says. She asks what he will do. If she tells him to forget everything and live with her like a husband, will he do that? He says when they both have someone else in their lives, what will they do by staying together? He requests her to sit in the car, they will sort this out later. She goes back in the car.

In car, Aditya thinks that he understands it won’t be easy to break the marriage, but he didn’t know Malini would get this much sad after knowing the truth. She must be relieved and will be able to live her life with the person she loves. Malini thinks that he thinks there is someone else in her life, but how she can tell him that she only loves him. No one can replace him in her life.

Dev’s mom tells Anu that Imlie is nowhere to be found. Anu says she should be happy. Dev returns home and calls out Imlie. His mom cries and says she couldn’t stop her. Dev asks Anu whether she did anything. Whether she slapped her. Anu says she did what she thought was right. Dev asks is it okay to raise hand at 19 years old kid? Anu says she is not a kid, she’s a nightmare for every married woman. Dev is confused. Anu says if she didn’t raise hand at her, then truth would never come out. She confessed that there is an affair between her and Aditya. Dev asks have you gone mad? Anu asks him to ask his mother if he doesn’t believe her. It’s good that she left, otherwise she would kick her out of the house. Dev asks where he will search her now? Anu asks what she is to him that he will search for her? Dev’s mother tells him to call Aditya’s home. Dev asks what he will say? He promised to take care of her.

Imlie is sad and asks the Goddess to give her strength. Her dreams won’t be fulfilled without blessings of the Goddess. She wants justice for her mother as well. Person who did injustice with Meethi and her needs to be taught a lesson. Satyakam comes to Imlie and asks whether she’s upset with him. Imlie says she can never be upset with him. He gave her everything without her asking. She never said thank you him for that. She says thank you to him.

Pankaj is not able to see Nishant’s condition and says he cannot hide it from his family.

Aditya and Malini reach home. Malini hesitates to go in. Aditya asks what happened? She says she was wondering when he will tell the truth to everyone. He says he doesn’t know how everyone will react. She says she was just asking because she wants to leave this house as well. He says of course.. and asks for her boyfriend name. She says Kunal Chauhan. She then thinks, today her fake relationship got name and her real relationship is going to lose its identity. He thinks finally Imlie will get her rights.

