Imlie 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Aditya And Imlie’s Dilemma – TMT Updates

Malini pleads Adi to recollect when he spoke to her with love and touched her final time. He doesn’t reciprocate. She asks why is he rejecting her. He pushes her away and says he isn’t rejecting her, he gave her 7 years. Imlie listening to their dialog drops breakfast tray. Adi listening to sound rushes to her and scolds her for working even after his warning. Malini additionally rushes to her and asks why is she crying, if she is damage. Imlie says easy methods to inform the place she is damage and says she obtained hand sprain. Malini goes to get balm for her. Adi scolds Imlie to fill her faculty software type herself and grow to be self-reliant. She says she is going to deliver one other breakfast. He says he doesn’t wish to have breakfast. She walks away. He thinks he doesn’t wish to betray anybody.

Imlie will get prepared for school. Household helps her with bag and reward her hair type. Tauji checks type and asks Nishant to complete all formalities correctly. Nishant says he already noticed formalities on-line. Taiji asks to feed Imlie one thing on the best way. Pankaj asks to deliver her ebook listing. Imlie says she is just not a child they usually needn’t fear. All of them want her all the most effective. She thinks why didn’t Adi come to want her but whereas he needed to drop her to varsity earlier and sees him watching her from a distance. Nishant drives automobile away. Within the night, Adi returns dwelling from workplace and asks Imlie admission formalities went properly. She nods sure. He asks why is she not speaking to him and why didn’t she watch for him to take her for admission. She says he shouldn’t trouble when it already occurred. He says he is aware of she felt jealous seeing him with Malini, however he didn’t even contact Malini; she ought to be assured that he loves solely her and never Malini and if she understands his phrases. She says she will and thinks she must keep away from him and Malini. He asks her to inform if she trusts him. She walks away saying as he says. Aparna walks to him and asks what’s he doing on terrace, if he’s looking out Malini. He nervously nods sure. She says Malini is in her room.

Devi exhibits new telephone which he purchased for Imlie and says his daughter will go to varsity with new telephone. He finds field empty and asks servant. Servant offers him damaged telephone and says Anu madam broke it and requested to present it to him. Dev feels unhappy that he can not reward a telephone to his daughter. Daadi asks him to wish that Imlie grows so huge that she doesn’t want anybody’s assist.

Throughout dinner, Tauji asks Imlie how was her first day in faculty. Malini says principal personally greeted Imlie. Imlie blabbers as normal. Nishant describes how she went mad seeing faculty library. Adi will get jealous seeing their dialog and asks Imlie to serve him bhindi. Imlie asks Sundar to serve him and walks away to kitchen. Adi appearing as getting boss’ name and says he’ll are available 2 minutes. Malini and household insist to have meals first, however he walks away. Imlie reminiscing Malini’s warning to knock her room door first after which enter and thinks she shouldn’t intrude between Adi and Malini. Adi enters saying even god can not assist her if she ignores her emotions for him. She asks him to go. He says he’s additionally tensed like she is. She says she can not betray Malini. He says she is caught on the identical place. Nishant walks in to name Imlie and seeing Adi asks what’s he doing right here. They each nervously say allow us to go and have dinner. Nishant doubts that there’s something occurring between them and questions Adi. Adi modifications the subject and walks away.

In Pagdandiya, Mithi’s good friend Bindiya asks her about Satyakam and Imlie. Mithi says Imlie is learning properly and can grow to be a giant officer. Bindiya hopes so.

Malini within the morning checks Adi’s brow. He asks her to not. She says he was altering positions entire night time and is having fever, if one thing is bothering her. He says no. She says she is going to keep again and handle him. He asks her to go to her work. She provides him drugs. He says he doesn’t take drugs and let him relaxation. She asks him to take drugs when wanted and leaves. He thinks he didn’t know love would give a lot ache, he must set issues proper. Malini informs Aparna that Adi is having fever and doesn’t wish to have drugs, he scolded her when obtained involved and requested him to go to her work. Taiji says Adi could be very smug. Malini asks Aparna to present Adi drugs and leaves greeting bye to Imlie. Imlie walks to Adi’s room and stands out involved for him. She steps in, however seeing Adi taking a look at her backs off. Adi thinks everybody got here besides Imlie, doesn’t Imlie actually wish to meet him. Imlie prepares natural decoction/kadha for Adi. Aparna says Adi won’t ever have it. Imlie asks Sundar to go and provides kadha to Adi. Sundar asks her to present it herself. Aparna additionally insists saying no one will dare enter tiger’s den and won’t scold her. Imlie walks in the direction of Adi’s room holding kadha.

Precap: Malini sees Imlie carrying Adi’s watch and questions her. Adi says she didn’t have telephone or watch to verify time, so he gave it to her. He asks her to take a seat behind in automobile. She asks him to go to his job whereas she drives Imlie to varsity. Adi says he already knowledgeable his workplace that he could be late as he has some vital work. She says he already that there are some vital works other than his job and asks Imlie to take a seat behind as she is sitting in her place.

