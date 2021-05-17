Imlie 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Satyakam Assaults Aditya

Imlie 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Satyakam follows Aditya. Aditya reaches Imlie’s lodge. Imlie senses him calling her and walks out of her room. Adi searches Imie and checks each room. Satyakam’s men reach him and break a bottle on his head from behind. He hits back at the goon and injures him brutally. He then fights back with other goons and run behind one. Many surround him and he overpowers the. Finally, Satyakam reaches and hits him from behind and he falls down. Imlie finds Adi’s watch on floor and realizes he must have come there. Satyakam takes Adi to a jungle and points gun at him. Adi asks why did he bring him here. Satyakam says he cannot betray Imlie anymore. Adi remembers Prakash talking about Malini and says Prakash informed him everything, he wanted to before but.. Satyakam warns him that he cannot betray Imlie anymore and came here to take revenge.

Imlie searches Adi and Satyakam in jungle and thinks where they must have gone, thinks Dadda considers betrayal as a biggest sin and punishes him with.. Satyakam says death, he will not shoot and kill Adi easily but will bury him alive in grave to let him suffocate like Imie. Adi says he never lied to Imlie, though he misbehaved with her. Satyakam asks if Imlie is lying then? Imlie prays Seeta Maiya to take her to Adi and not let Dadda kill him. Adi says he is not lying. Satyakam says he doesn’t trust him and shoots bullet. Imlie gets afraid and runs towards the sound. Satyakam firs in air. Adi says he is ready to bear punishment for troubling Imlie, but he cannot let Imlie consider him a liar, he wants to meet Imlie before he dies. Satyakam says he brought him here to punish him brutally and after killing him, he himself will surrender to police.

Adi says he loves Imlie and will never betray her, he already spoke truth to Malini and came here, asks if its right to forcefully get a person married. Satyakam warns to stop his lies, he should have . Imlie continues searching Adi. Adi asks if he cannot see love for Imlie in his eyes. Satyakam says city people are betrayers, his Imlie was so happy before meeting Adi and now there is no happiness in her eyes, Adi ruined her life. Adi reminisces insulting Imlie repeatedly. Satyakam says Imlie used to make whole village smile and now is herself in tears. Adi thinks he is Imlie’s culprit and she should forgive him if possible. Satyakam drags him towards grave thinking Adi has to die at any cost. Imlie runs searching him.

Precap: Satyakam throws Adi in grave and fills it while Imlie searches her Babu Saheb.

Update Credit to: MA