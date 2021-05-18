ENTERTAINMENT

Imlie 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Imlie Rescues Aditya

Telly Updates

Imlie 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Satyakam walks with Adi in the jungle and brings him to the pit. He says it is just a pit now, will become grave when you fall in it. He pushes Adi in the pit. Imlie is coming running there. Adi falls down in the pit and closes his eyes. Imlie is still running. Satyakam’s men throws the mud on Adi to cover up the grave. Imlie reaches there and calls Adi. Satyakam leaves from there. She questions Satyakaam what did he do with Babu Saheb? Satyakam says nothing. Imlie asks did you kill him? She shouts calling Aditya. Satyakam asks have you gone mad? Imlie asks where is he? She asks him to say. She snatches gun from his hand and threatens to kill herself. Satyakam asks if she is mad to kill herself for him. Imlie says he is my husband and everything and asks him to say where is he, else she will shoot herself. He signs her towards the grave. Imlie shouts Babu saheb and runs towards there. She digs the grave with her hands. Satyakam says he must be dead by now. She asks him to be silent and sees Adi’s nose. She emotionally digs further and hopes nothing happens to him. She asks him to get up and asks him to open his eyes. She pumps his heart and asks him to get up for his family and her. She cries and shouts asking him to get up. He coughs and gets up. Imlie and Adi hug each other.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: MA

Related Items:

Most Popular

101
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
95
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top