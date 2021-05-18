Imlie 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Imlie Rescues Aditya

Imlie 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Satyakam walks with Adi in the jungle and brings him to the pit. He says it is just a pit now, will become grave when you fall in it. He pushes Adi in the pit. Imlie is coming running there. Adi falls down in the pit and closes his eyes. Imlie is still running. Satyakam’s men throws the mud on Adi to cover up the grave. Imlie reaches there and calls Adi. Satyakam leaves from there. She questions Satyakaam what did he do with Babu Saheb? Satyakam says nothing. Imlie asks did you kill him? She shouts calling Aditya. Satyakam asks have you gone mad? Imlie asks where is he? She asks him to say. She snatches gun from his hand and threatens to kill herself. Satyakam asks if she is mad to kill herself for him. Imlie says he is my husband and everything and asks him to say where is he, else she will shoot herself. He signs her towards the grave. Imlie shouts Babu saheb and runs towards there. She digs the grave with her hands. Satyakam says he must be dead by now. She asks him to be silent and sees Adi’s nose. She emotionally digs further and hopes nothing happens to him. She asks him to get up and asks him to open his eyes. She pumps his heart and asks him to get up for his family and her. She cries and shouts asking him to get up. He coughs and gets up. Imlie and Adi hug each other.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: MA