Imlie 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Imlie 19th May 2021 Imlie and Satyakam come home. Mithi asks where was she if she had fallen down somewhere? Satyakam tells that he had buried someone. Mithi asks whom? Imlie tells that he had buried Babu Saheb. Mithi is shocked and asks why did you do this? Satyakam asks why you saved him? Imlie says he is my husband, he might not love me, but I love him very much. Mithi asks if he kidnapped Aditya and brought him here. Satyakam says he himself came here. Mithi says you both are mad, if Aditya has come here, he would have come for Imlie. She says if he doesn’t love Imlie and wants to break his relation with her then why did he come? Aditya is going home and thinks he was happy that he told everything to Malini but hasn’t thought about her (Imlie). He thinks he was being selfish and hopes Imlie will stay happily without him. While he is riding on the bike thinking about Imlie and himself, he meets with a fatal accident with the speedy truck and gets severely injured.

Mithi worries for Imlie and tells Satyakam that she is afraid of thinking if she will smile again. Imlie thinks Aditya might have reached home by now, then why is she feeling restless. She is walking on the road and finds Aditya’s bike on the road, and people gathered around injured Aditya. She shouts seeing him injured and runs to him. She asks him to open his eyes. The guy tells that he is dead. Imlie shouts at him and seeks the people’s help to take him home. She tells unconscious Aditya that nothing will happen to him, thinks you can go away from me, but not too far.

Pankaj comes to Aparna and wakes her up. Aparna wakes up and asks if Adi reached or called? Nishant says he didn’t call, if he had gone to Pagdandiya then must have reached by now. Malini comes there and asks Aparna if they haven’t received his call. Aparna says no and asks if he didn’t call you. Malini says no and says it ok. She says he never called her when he was in pagdandiya. She says he goes there alone, leaving his relations in Delhi. She says he must be fine, don’t worry. She goes to make food for everyone. Pankaj says I never saw Malini talking about Adi like this. Nishant says what happened during their date that Bhabhi is upset with Adi. Malini goes to the kitchen and thinks he should have called his family once. She thinks to call him being worried for him but thinks she can’t call him as he might be with Imlie and I can’t come between them.

Imlie rushes Aditya to her house. She questions Satyakam if he is happy seeing him in this condition. She swears to God that she will not forgive him or herself if anything happens to Babu Saheb. Mithi asks Imlie to bring warm water. Satyakam tells that he will bring the doctor. Imlie asks him to cover his head as the police might be outside. Satyakam asks Mithi to take care of Jamai babu. He leaves. He comes to the doctor and asks him to come to treat someone. Doctor refuses. Satyakam shows his gun and takes the doctor with him, which gets captured in the CCTV.

Malini thinks calling Aditya seems very difficult now, thinks of her conversation with Aditya that she wants to get divorce proceedings to start tomorrow. She thinks if divorce is the last option and thinks where to go. Aparna comes there and asks her to return to her mayka. She tells that a son is her ego, but she has a feeling that her ego and support are breaking. She says I couldn’t apologize to you as your saas, but advises as a mother and asks her to leave the sasural where she couldn’t get her husband’s love and respect. She tells that they will feel bad if she leaves, but will handle themselves. She says my son doesn’t deserve you and cries apologizing to her. Malini thanks her for showing the way and thanks to her for loving her like loving Aditya. Aparna says sorry and hugs her. She promises that when Aditya realizes his mistake then he will beg in front of you and will bring you here, then I will welcome you as a saas. Malini hugs her and thinks she shall go for Aditya, herself and Imlie. She thinks she don’t think that she will return as her bahu and tells Aparna that her bahu will return soon.

Imlie talks to the Goddess’s idol and asks why she keeps Babu Saheb in danger whenever she leaves him. She asks her to save him. The doctor tells Satyakam that very soon he will gain consciousness.

She keeps the idol beside his bed and holds his hand. He gains consciousness and sees her. He apologizes to her and says I know that you want me to stay away from you. He realizes their words and says he came in front of her. Imlie tells that destiny brings us together. He says sorry on behalf of destiny. He asks about her head injury. She recalls Anu attacking her on her head and tells that she fell down. He asks if Mrs. Chaturvedi raised her hand on you, that’s why you couldn’t stay there and bearing everything due to me. He tells that he gave her pain and sorrows, just and nothing else. Satyakam comes there and apologizes to Aditya for his misdeeds. Aditya says you don’t need to apologize. Satyakam says I know that you hate me. Aditya says I know that Imlie’s Dadda can give his life and take anyone’s life for her. He says I have just respect for you in my heart. Mithi asks did you tell your family about you? He says they will get worried if they know about my accident, they knew that I am in Pagdandiya as I was going there to meet Imlie. Imlie asks what is left now to say? Aditya says I told truth to Malini.

