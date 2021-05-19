ENTERTAINMENT

Imlie 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Imlie 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Imlie and Satyakam come home. Mithi asks where was she, if she had fallen down somewhere? Satyakam tells that he had buried someone. Mithi asks whom? Imlie tells that he had buried Babu Saheb. Mithi is shocked and asks why did you do this? Satyakam asks why you saved him? Imlie says he is my husband, he might not love me, but I love him very much. Mithi asks if he kidnapped Aditya and brought him here. Satyakam says he himself came here. Mithi says you both are mad, if Aditya has come here, then would have come for Imlie. She says if he don’t love Imlie and wants to break his relation with her then why did he come? Aditya is going home and thinks he was happy that he told everything to Malini, but haven’t thought about her (Imlie). He thinks he was being selfish and hopes Imlie will stay happily without him. While he is riding on the bike thinking about Imlie and himself, he meets with a fatal accident with the speedy truck and gets severely injured.

Mithi worries for Imlie and tells Satyakam that she is afraid thinking if she will smile again. Imlie thinks Aditya might have reached home by now, then why is she feeling restless. She is walking on the road and finds Aditya’s bike on the road, and people gathered around injured Aditya. She shouts seeing him injured and runs to him. She asks him to open his eyes. The guy tells that he is dead. Imlie shouts at him and seeks the people’s help to take him to hospital. She tells unconscious Aditya that nothing will happen to him, thinks you can go away from me, but not too far.

