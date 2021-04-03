Imlie 3rd April 2021 Written Update:

Imlie Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode starts with Aditya saying Imlie wont work here as she has exams. Imlie says mockingly she can’t give the responsibilty to Sundar. As its her first right on this house and everyone’s emotions. Aditya looks worried.
Anu takes Malini aside. She says don’t ignore the fact that Aditya went to receive that Imlie , he didn’t even fulfill your one request. He didn’t make you feel special. Aditya is playing with your emotions. He is prioritizing Imlie. Malini thinks sometimes Aditya behaves like he cares for Imlie. Aditya feels everyone also missed Imlie a lot. He thinks Dev cheated on Meethi. But he won’t do it. He was not accepting his feelings but currently he can’t hide the truth from Malini. He will talk to her on right time that he loves Imlie. Malini looks at Aditya.
Imlie says hello to each and every stuff of the house. She says she was not planning to come back but after her return she is really happy. Sundar asks Imlie why she left her footsteps behind while entering the house as if you are daughter in law. Anu throws water at those footsteps saying its cheap red color not Aalta. Imlie and and Tripathis get shocked.
Meethi asks Prakash about Imlie’s in laws, how are they and how’s Imlie. Prakash lies to her saying everything is fine there. Imlie is happy. He feels he should not hide the truth, Imlie needs justice.
Aditya says to Imlie she won’t sleep here like servants. He will clean the guest room for her. Imlie says let me stay how I used to stay. Doesnt matter if I sleep on floor or on bed. If I have a pure heart I’ll sleep there. Aditya says wish he could provide her everything what she deserves. Aditya says this room is not at all clean , he finds ways to spend time with Imlie.
Imlie keeps telling him to go to sleep. Later Imlie and Aditya tease each other saying good night. Imlie starts running. Aditya tries to catch her. Imlie hides under the table. Aditya goes near her and Malini catches him. Aditya makes excuse and takes Malini with him. Imlie thinks she should not commit the mistake again.
Next morning Imlie notices that Nishant mom and Aparna are handling so much work in the kitchen. Tripathi men keep telling what they want for breakfast. They don’t help Aparna or Taiji. Later Imlie opens everyone’s eyes saying women don’t have 10 hands. Though they take care of the family doesn’t mean they will not get any holiday. They wont get any help.They don’t get recognition as well. She tells Tripathi men to finish their own work. Seeing Imlie taking stand for Aparna and Taiji Aditya gets happy and thinks Imlie cares for everyone. She has solution of every problem.
Precap- Priest tells Aditya has two marriage lines on his palm. Malini and Anu get shocked.