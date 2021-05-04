Imlie 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Imlie 4th May 2021 Imlie packs her clothes. Sundar asks if she is mad to go to Anu’s house, she should oppose if she doesn’t want to, even bosses ordered her to leave. Imlie says they are not her bosses but family. He asks which family does this. Rupali walks in, and Sundar leaves. She asks Imlie not to leave till Adi comes. Imlie says she doesn’t want to create more problems. Rupali asks how can she sacrifice her right, she is jhalli/stupid. Imlie says she cannot snatch Malini’s right. rupali says she should leave if she cannot fight for herself. Imlie asks her not to get angry and wish her bye bye. Rupali says when she doesn’t want her to go, why should she bye bye her. Aparna tells Anu that Imlie is like her daughter, so Anu should take good care of her. Anu says its weird that they consider a servant as their daughter. Dev asks her to behave and says if she doesn’t like to take Imlie home, Imlie has other places to stay. Tauji says this is Imlie’s house and he is letting them take Imlie on their insistence. Pankaj says they will let Imlie go with them only if assure that nothing wrong will happen with her there or else they will not. Anu says she will make sure Imlie gets all the facilities she gets here, but she will not get a daughterly love. Dev says Imlie will get that love from him as she is like a daughter to him and he is taking her on his assurance. Imlie walks to them with her bag/potli.

Adi stops car midway and walks out telling Malini that he will come in 2 minutes. Anu tells Dev that they should leave before Malini and Aditya come here. Tauji asks Imlie to concentrate on her studies whatever may happen. Imlie touches his feet, and he hugs her emotionally. She then meets each Nishi and then touches Aparna, Pankaj, and Taiji’s feet. They both hug him and assure not to worry and take care of herself. Imlie then walks to Rupali who cries hugging her and asks to call her if she has any problem. Adi returns with jalebi. Malini asks if he brought it for her. He says street food is not allowed for her, its for other fmaily members. Imlie leaves with Dev and Anu.

Aparna hearing door bell gets excited thinking Adi and Malini came and asks Sundar to bring aarti thali. He offers her aarti thali instantly. She calls other family members. Dev and Anu take Imlie home. Daadi performs her aarti. Anu says she will call all servant and Daadi can perform all servant’s aarti together. Dev yells to stop her rubbish as he brought Imlie as a guest. Imlie says she will never consider servant as guest, throws away aarti thali, warns Imlie not to forget her place. On the other side, Aparna performs Malini and Adi’s aarti. Malini notices Imlie missing and thinks she didn’t like her coming home. Adi thinks Imlie was excited to welcome Malini, where did she go then. Dev and Daadi yell at Anu that she is doing wrong. Anu replies not to teach her. Dev and Daadi tell Imlie that they prepared room for her. Anu says this girl’s room is at store room as she knew they want to give Malini’s next room. Dev shouts if she has gone mad. Anu says they cannot consider everyone as guests and she knows Imlie will feel good in guest room. Dev frowns. Anu calls servant and orders him to show store room to this girl. Servant rudely asks Imlie to follow him. Dev shouts to behave with this girl as this girl’s name is Imlie. Servant apologizes and asks Imlie madam to follow him. Anu warns Imlie that she interfered between Malini and Adi and shouldn’t dare come between her and her husband. Imlie tells Seeta Maiya that she can tolerate Eglish madam’s taunts for Adi and Malini’s sake, she will return to college and study well, god should control her tears.

Aparna tells Malini that she will take care of Malini’s each necessity. Tauji says he will take her for a morning walk. Aparna asks Sundar to bring juice for Malini. He brings it and asks how is she. Malini says she is fine. Adi thinks whole family is here while Imlie is in kitchen making juice. Malini asks where is Imlie. Aparna says she is in kitchen. Nishant gifts Kerala honeymoon trip tickets for Malini and Adi. Malini says she cannot go as she has taken a lot of leaves and should return to college. Pankaj says they will stop her work then. Adi concerned about Imlie asks Sundar why is Imlie not helping him. Rupali says everyone sent her to Malini’s parent’s house. Malini asks why. Rupali says they all don’t want her to stay here when Malini is here. Aparna says Dev and Anu insisted to send Imlie with thiam for sometime. Adi yells they let her go with Anu even after knowing about her repeated insult. Nishant says they requested. Adi says they shouldn’t have sent her with Anu. Malini thinks Imlie is suffering because of her; she is here until Adi tells truth. Adi thinks Imlie goes to Anu’s house repeatedly to get insulted without thinking what he feels.

Malini returns to her room and reminisces her post-marriage nigth when Adi expresses her love for her. She thinks she thought she and Adi are same, but they are completely different. Anu calls her and asks how is feeling, if Adi is behaving well with her and taking care of her. Malini says she is fine, why did she take Imlie there. Anu says that girl should stay away from her. Malini asks why. Anu says she may find the proof which Malini is finding. Anu thinks what if Adi tells her truth before that and asks her not to misbehave with Imlie. Anu says she has given her a separate place to stay and a separate bathroom. Dev thinks if he can inform her that her mom say something and does something else. Malini says she is talk about her behavior. Anu asks when she was sacrificing her life because of Imlie, why she is still bothered about her, she can be Imlie’s elder sister, but I cannot behave like her mother; asks her to take care of herself and call her if needed. She thinks Aditya’s life is in parrot called Imlie and until she is here, he will not misbehave with Malini.

Adi thinks he wants to bring back Imlie home, but seeing Malini’s condition, he cannot create problems; he should call Imlie and ask her to come here though. Pankaj walks to him and asks what is he doing here. Adi says Imlie. Pankaj says even he is feeling bad like them, he should let them worry for Imlie and should support Malini instead who needs him. Adi thinks once he speaks to Imlie, he will go to Malini. He calls landline and disconnects it when Anu speaks. Anu thinks who is giving blank call. Adi thinks if he calls again, he will be caught, but he cannot be in peace until he finds out if Imlie is fine. He calls again. Imlie picks call, Anu notices that and picks another receiver.

