ENTERTAINMENT

Imlie 5th April 2021 Written Update: Dev invites Imlie along with Aditya and Malini for a Puja in his house – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Imlie 5th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode start with Imlie explaining housewives are expert but they need a day off as well. Housewives also need rest. Tripathi men apologise to Aparna and Tauji. Malini says from now on Aparna and Taiji will not work on Sunday. Aditya wishes good morning to Imlie. Imlie again gives milk glass to Malini. Malini says “you know I don’t like to drink milk.” Aditya tells Imlie to drink the milk as she also works hard in the house. Aditya says Malini won’t mind if Imlie drinks it. Malini feels Aditya never insisted Malini like how he insisted Imlie today.

Dev and his mom think to invite Tripathis for Puja at their house. Dev decides to invite Imlie as well. Anu taunts him saying Dev should invite Sundar as well, Imlie has charmed everyone in the house that Tripathis forcefully took Imlie to the house. Dev also says because Imlie knows how to care for loved ones which Anu didnt know. Anu tells now Dev started comparing her as well with Imlie. Dev feels if Meethi allowed him to tell the truth to Imlie. Dev wouldn’t have tolerated Imlie’s insult like this. Dev thinks of inviting Imlie.

Aparna tells Imlie that for Malini she printed a photo of Aditya and Malini’s wedding. Imlie hangs it on wall. She feels sad thinking she has no wedding photo with Aditya. Later Imlie takes one drawing book from children to make something out of it.

Aparna Taiji decide to send Aditya and Malini to Anu’s house for Puja. Aparna thinks of not going to Anu’s house because Anu’s complaining nature. Taiji says its great idea. Malini says Dev and Anu are coming to Tripathi house. Aditya leaves from breakfast table.

Imlie recalls her and Aditya’s marriage and starts drawing a picture of it. Aditya insists Imlie that “I want to see what you are drawing ” Imlie doesn’t allow Aditya. She tells Aditya can see it later. Aditya snatches the drawing from Imlie cleverly but Imlie takes it from him. Imlie hides the drawing.

Anu and Dev come. Malini hugs Anu. Imlie takes blessings from Anu but Anu stops her from doing it. Aditya takes stand for Imlie saying some people only have money, not emotions.

Children find the drawing in Imlie’s room and goes near Dev. Dev was about to see Imlie’s drawing but children start fighting and snatch it from Dev. Imlie gets shocked and prays noone should watch the drawing. Harish informs Dev that only Malini and Aditya will attend the Puja. Drawing gets stuck with Sundar’s shoe. Noticing that Anu asks what’s that?

Aditya takes it from Sundar and Malini throws it at dustbin. Dev invites Imlie for Puja as well. Aditya says Imlie won’t go as last time Imlie had a bad experience. Malini says she already apologised to Imlie on behalf of Anu. Anu says Imlie will help other servants during Puja. Aditya says Imlie won’t work there but she will go there as a guest only. Aditya feels if Dev wants to spend time with Imlie its okay if she goes. Dev tells “we’ll treat Imlie like our daughter.” Anu gets irked.

Episode ends

Precap- Priest reveals Aditya has two marriage lines.

Click to read:

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
674
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
657
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
656
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
640
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
620
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
611
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
605
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
538
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
515
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
syracuse’s Logo syracuse’s Logo
515
LATEST

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top