Imlie 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aditya Desperate To Meet Imlie

Imlie 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Aditya calls Imlie on landline repeatedly. Imlie picks call. Anu noticing that picks another receiver. Sundar speaks on the other side. She asks why did he call him and blabbers in her usual style. Anu keeps receiver. Sundar asks her to stop her blabbering and asks if she is fine, if English madam didn’t trouble her much. Adi hearing him picks another receiver and listens to their conversation. Imlie says Anu respected her a lot, performed her aarti, and gave her separate room to stay. Adi thinks Imlie has to face humiliation because of him and even his family stopped supporting her. Sundar warns her to beware of Anu. She lectures him on Tauji and other’s preferences. He says he will do mistake so that they all remember her a lot and call her back home. She disconnects call.

Malini reminisces Adi scolding her for misbehaving with Imlie. Adi walks to her and asks if she is feeling fine. She says yes. He tries to touch her forehead, but she backs off and says she is fine. He says he will give her medicines. She says she already took it and asks him to rest; says they should think of sleeping arrangements. He says she is right. He says she can sleep on bed and he will sleep on sofa. She says sofa is small and he would feel uncomfortable, so she will sleep on sofa. He says he will sleep in Nishant’s room. She says its not good to sleep in different rooms as family will get concerned, so she will sleep on floor. He says he will as he is habituated during his trips. She asks even in Pagdandiya. He says in many places. She thinks she cannot believe he agreed so easily to sleep away from her, she is still hoping that he will tell past few days were a bad dream and there is no one else between them. She gives him Nishant’s gifted honeymoon trip tickets. He keeps in cupboard. She coughs. He offers her water. She says its okay and sleeps. He wishes good night and sleeps with his back turned towards her and thinks looks tensed, if she is also worried for Imlie like him; he cannot put all the burden on Malini alone as she cannot handle it.

Next morning, Imlie gets ready for college and thinks how will she go without knowing the route. Dev walks to her and says he will drop her to college. Daadi walks in, she touches Daadi’s feet, and Daadi blesses her. Anu walks in clapping and says a man who never went to drop his own daughter to school got ready to drop a servant. Imlie says Dev need not worry as she will go by herself. Dev insists. Anu says he should be ashamed to think of dropping a servant to a college his daughter teaches, what will people think. Dev shouts he doesn’t bother what people or she think. Imlie says she will go by herself from tomorrow. Anu shouts to shut up. Daadi asks to stop arguing, if they brought Imlie here to fight. Imlie says she cannot understand how her family consider a servant as a family member. Dev shouts whatever she says he will drop Imlie to college daily. Anu resists. Imlie requests not to fight as she will stay in hostel. Anu shouts how many relationship will she break, she feels disgusted with people like her. Dev shouts at her to shut up and hopes to show her true face to Malini. Anu asks if Malini will feel happy to call him a family seeing his true face. Dev asks Imlie not to worry as this is also his house and nobody can say anything to him and takes her away. Anu tells Daadi that her son insulted her in front of a servant and she will not forget it.

Adi joins family for breakfast and misses Imlie. Taiji asks if Malini had breakfast. He says she is resting and will have breakfast later. Aparna says its good, she will get well soon if he rests. Sundar serves Adi breakfast, but he denies saying he is not hungry. Tauji asks if anyone spoke to Imlie. Sundar says he did, she is very happy there and is being pampered. Tauji says he wants to talk to her, but cannot call other’s house so soon. Adi thinks there is only one way to meet Imlie.

Imlie reaches college. Her classmates call her GKG/goan ki gori and bully her. She confronts them. They laugh on her language. She thinks these city brats will trouble her more. Teacher walks in and asks Imlie why didn’t she bring someone from her family as her misbehavior with principal demands disciplinary action against her. Imlie pleads that it was not her idea and someone provoked them, she came here from a very humble background, etc. Teacher asks to tell who provoked her as this college as zero tolerance policy towards ragging. Classmates gets tensed hearing that.

Back to T home, Malini joins family. Aparna asks how is she feeling now. She says she is fine now and was getting bored in her room, so she came here. Aparna offers her soup. Tauji plays Suhani Raat Dhalchuki… song on tape recorder. Taiji scolds him to stop this song as he is playing it since 30 years. Their nok jhok starts. Malini laughs and says she will member their nok jhok and this house a lot. Aparna asks what does she mean, if this is not her house, and if she wants to leave home again. Taiji asks if Adi said something. Malini says she got an offer from Mumbai University and is thinking of shifting. Tauji says their bahu is very talented. Aparna says yes. Malini thinks how to inform them that she is going away from Adi and them.

Precap: Anu sees Imlie going on Adi’s bike, slaps her and warns her that she is Malini’s mother and will not tolerate her sins. Daadis stops her. Anu asks why did Adi come to meet her.

