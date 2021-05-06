Imlie 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anu Slaps Imlie

Imlie 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Teacher asks Imlie who told her to give rose to principal, she knows they are her classmates and she should tell their names. Imlie says she is an innocent villager who trusts everyone easily; not differentiating between right and wrong even after being 18-year-old is her mistake and not her classmates’; she has to study with them whole years, so she cannot think bad of them. Teacher says they think bad of her though. Imlie says she cannot end bad with bad and cannot spoil their education, so she is ready to accept her punishment. Teacher says if they need to judge a person, they need to give him/her a power, Imlie had power to punish her classmates, but she didn’t misuse it; she could have restricate them, but didn’t, she they should apologize her. All students apologize her. She says she was fooled because of her because of village language and lifestyle, so they should teach her city language and lifestyle. They agree and walk away.

Adi watching this claps for her. He walks to her and asks how is everything at Mrs. Chaturvedi’s house. She, reminiscing Anu insulting her, says everything is fine. He asks if she is Sundar. He asks what is he asking. He asks again if he is Sundar. She shyingly says he is sundar/handsome. She praises his bodily features and style and says he looks sundar/handsome. She asks what rubbish. She says she feels herself beautiful and blabbers long in her usual style. He says he is talking about servant Sundar, if she thinks he is Sundar. She says no. He says when Sundar called and asked how is she, she lied to him. She asks how does he know she spoke to Sundar. He nervously says that is not important, she should answer if Mrs. Chaturvedi troubles her. She says no. He asks why did she go there and why didn’t she speak to him before going. She asks not to worry about her as Dev and Daadi are there to take care of her. He thinks when they couldn’t inform her amma to give their name to her, how will they take care of her. He asks her to return home with him. She says no as things started getting back to normal now, asks how is Malini and other family members. He asks her to return home and ask herself. She says she will not as its better if she stays away from them and him. He says why should he stay away from her and he can openly announce that she is his wife and he doesn’t want his wife to stay away from him. She says she will go to Anu’s house now. He asks if she knows the route. She explains route. He says its his house’s route and insists to drop her to Anu’s house. She says its wrong. He insists to obey her now and makes her sit behind him as pillion and asks to hold him or else she will fall. She holds his shoulder, and he drives bike towards Anu’s house. Anu while traveling in her car notices them and thinks that girl is cheap from before, but Adi crossed all his limits today; even after Malini attempted suicide, he is still roaming with a maid; she will confront Adi later and will teach Imlie a lesson first.

Mithi while working feels drowsy. Bindiya holds her on time and making her sit asks why is she working in high fever. Mithi says she is fine and asks if Satyakam returned. Bindiya says no, even Prakash is missing, if Satyakam is caught by police that he didn’t come since long time. Mithi says Satyakam doesn’t want to return because of her. Bindiya says she will confront Satyakam when he returns, how can he not bother when Imlie is in trouble. Mithi cries when Imlie herself lied, what anyone can do; Imlie hid the fact that Adi is someone else’s husband. Bindiya goes to bring vaidya. Mithi hopes Imlie should return to her mother and shouldn’t stay where she is not respected.

Imlie asks Adi to stop bike away from Anu’s house to avoid any problem. Adi asks why she told Anu doesn’t misbehave with her, and if she does, should inform him. She asks him not to meet her daily and pay attention to Malini instead. Adi thinks that is the problem, he can give only time to Malini and nothing else.

Anu returns home. Daadi asks why did she return early while she told she is going for some important work. Anu says she needs to sort things out first. Daadi asks if everything is alright. Anu says nothing is right. Imlie returns home. Anu asks how did she return home when she doesn’t know the route. Daadi asks Imlie if she came via bus. Imlie thinks Anu will get angry if she informs that Adi dropped her, so she lies that she came by bus. Anu gives her a tight slap. Daadi asks if she has gone mad. Anu says Imlie is lying, Adi dropped her and they were sitting intimately. Daadi asks what is wrong if Adi drops her. Anu whisks Imlie and says she knows how to identify cheap girls like her and ruin their lives. Daadi stops her and asks what happened to her. Anu asks why did Adi come to meet her and what is going between them. Daadi asks why is she talking cheap, Imlie came from Pagdandiya and Adi must have met her to find out how she is. Anu says he should have come home and spoken to her here, instead he left her outside like a thief and why did he come to her college. Imlie says he was passing by college and dropped her home. Anu warns to stop lying or else she will slap her again. Daadi stops her. Anu says she lied. Daadi justifies that Imlie is afraid of Anu and Anu would have slapped her even she had told her truth; she is ashamed of Anu’s cheap thinking. Anu warns Imlie that she is not even fit to be Malini’s footwear; her SIL Adi pitied on her and brought her home, but he she eyeing on her daughter’s right; she will not let an illiterate and cheap girl like her to take Malini’s place.

Precap: Adi tells Imlie that when she is bothered about herself, its better he goes away from her; she went to Pagdandiya, Anu’s house, and hostel without informing him and if she wants him to stay away from her, he will not come behind her again.

Update Credit to: MA