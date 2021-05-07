Imlie 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Malini Lies To Anu To Save Aditya

Imlie 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anu whisks Imlie and says her damad/SIL Adi pitied on her and brought her here from Pagdandiya, but she is eyeing on Malini’s right and is luring Adi; whatever tricks she plays, an illiterate and orphan girl without a father like her cannot succeed in her plan. Imlie says she doesn’t want to interfere between Adi and Malini. Anu pulls her hair and pushes her on ground warning to ruin her life if she dare tries to go near Adi. Imlie cries vigorously while Daadi consoles her and says she is with her, she shouldn’t consider Anu’s words true as she is not a dust of feet but a sandalwood which is applied on forehead, she shouldn’t lose hope.

In Pagdandiya, Dulari washes utensils yelling that Mithi is still ill and not recovering. Bindiya walks to her and asks if Mithi is fine now. Dulari yells why would she work then, Mithi is ill remembering Satyakam and will die remembering him. Satyakam enters and asks what does she mean. Dulari changes her tone and cries that she has to work at this age as Mithi is ill. Bindiya says Mithi is severely ill. He says she will be fine if she rests. Bindiya says he should meet her once. He asks to show her to a doctor. She says Mithi needs him and he shouldn’t forget their relationship. He asks what relationship they have. She says he understands that and its up to him now if he wants to meet Mithi or not.

Dev returns home and calls Imlie. Imlie walks to her. He sees her injuries and asks how did it happen. She says she slipped and fell. He shouts at Anu. Anu walks in asking why is he shouting. Dev shouts why did she hit Imlie. Imlie says Anu didn’t do anything. Anu warns her not to lie, agrees that she slapped Imlie and warns to kill her if she interferes between Adi and Malini. Dev raises hand on Anu. Anu fumes and says he raised hand on her twice becaue of this girl. Imlie pleads to forgive her. Anu says Imlie came to ruin their lives, now she will wait and watch what she will do to her. Dev continues shouting. Imlie says its wrong to hit a woman, she will go to hospital or Pagdandiya as she doesn’t want problems because of her. Dev says she will not go anywhere as he will lose everything if she goes.

Sundar serves tea to Tripathi/T family. Tauji says Imlie is missing. Sundar jokes who adds imlie/tamarind in tea. Tauji scolds him. Pankaj says they can meet Imlie whenever they want. Aparna says she just wants Imlie happy in Anu’s house and doesn’t want her to argue with Anu. Anu angrily walks in calling Adi. Pankaj asks what happened, he is not at home. Anu says if his son is not at home, she knows where he is. Nishant says he must be at office. Anu says if he is free from roaming around servant Imlie, he must be in office now. Pankaj asks what does she mean. Anu says his shameless son was roaming on a bike with Imlie yesterday and left Imlie outside her house; she doesn’t down about their status in society, but her family is vey dignified. Tauji asks if she is sure she saw Adi. Anu asks if he thinks he will not identify her SIL roaming with a servant. Rupali asks what problem she has if Adi drops Imlie on his bike as he drops even her, Aparna, Nidhi on his bike and if she thinks his seat is reserved only for Malini. Anu asks if she wants Malini to lose her husband to another woman, she herself ruined her life and is rotting in her maika and wants even Malini to follow her path. Tauji warns her to dare not speak against his daughter. Anu asks his blood is boiling when its about his daughter, what about the injustice happening to her daughter. Taiji takes crying Rupali in. Anu continues that their son is enjoying with other woman and they want Malini to sacrifice. Nishant asks what if Adi dropped Imlie and left as it was late evening, why is she wrongly alleging. Anu asks why did Imlie lie and tried to hide truth, why did Adi went to meet a servant to her college, people identify him as professor Malini’s husband, why did Adi went there hiding.

Malini walks in and lies that she asked Adi to drop Imlie home as Anu had informed her that Dev dropped Imlie in the morning. Anu asks her to stop lying to protect her Adi. Malini repeats that she asked Adi. Aparna says Anu should be happy hearing that Malini and Adi are going on a honeymoon trip in a few days and their differences is clearing. Malini takes Anu to her room saying many people are hurt because of her.

Dev cries and apologizes Imlie that he couldn’t take care of her and everything here belongs to her. Daadi stops her. Dev says let him speak truth and repeats that everything belongs to Imlie in this house. Daadi says Dev means Malini considers her as sister and hence this house is also hers, whatever happened today shouldn’t have happened, she should go in and study. Imlie leaves. Adi asks Daadi why did she stop him. He says his emotional decisions have always backfired, Imlie will be most affected because of his act.

Adi walks to Imlie’s college and hears teacher informing Imlie that it will take time to get hostel accommodation, thinks Imlie wants to shift to hostel maybe because of Anu. Teacher asks if she is having a problem at a place she is staying now. Imlie says no as she is staying at known people’s house. Teacher leaves saying she will inform her if there is any vacancy. Adi walks to Imlie. Imlie asks why did he come here, there was a big problem after he met her yesterday. He asks what happened yesterday. She reminisces Anu slapping her and asks why did he come here. He says he came to give her books and asks why didn’t she inform him about her decision of shifting to hostel. She says she cannot live a free life with her friends and same age people if she stays at home. He shouts if she takes decisions herself without informing him, go to Pagdandiya or Anu’s house without informing him, he will not interfere between her decisions. He walks away while she stands crying.

Mithi severely ill subconsciously asks Seeta Maiya why did she do this to her daughter. Dulari seeing her resting on bed thinks of ruining it and acts that her knees are paining and good Satyakam helped her. Mithi wakes up and asks if Satyakam came. Dulari says he had come outside home and left. Mithi thinks good he returned, she will go and inform him about Imlie’s problem. She gets up with great difficulty. Dulari says Satykam doesn’t want to meet her and told Bindiya to show her to doctor instead, she thinks he got someone else. Mithi thinks she needs to meet Satyakam at any cost.

Precap: Anu alleges Imlie that she is following her mothe’s path and ruining someone’s house and tries to slap her. Imlie holds Anu’s hand and warns to dare not talk about her amma or else she will forget that Anu is Malini’s mother.

Anu asks with what right she is behind Adi. Imlie shouts Malini got her right as she didn’t ask her right. Anu says she is just a naukrani/servant. Imlie shouts Malini because bahu as she became naukrani.

