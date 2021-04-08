ENTERTAINMENT

Imlie 8th April 2021 Written Update: Imlie connects her sorrow with Rubi

Avatar
By
Posted on
Imlie 25th March 2021 Written Update: Dev is saved by Meethi

Imlie Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Aditya telling Imlie we can’t a live a life like this. Its suffocating for me. Aditya says they have to hurt Malini for once, he can’t give Malini the happiness which she is expecting from Aditya. Aditya asks Imlie are you not in love with me? Imlie lies, Aditya says Imlie is lying , else why she did she draw a sketch of their wedding and why she got hurt seeing Malini and Aditya together. Imlie adamantly says she can’t hurt Malini’s feelings to stay happy. Aditya says then three of us will never become happy. Its just mockery of fate. Aditya drinks tea with Imlie.

Nishant asks why Aditya and Imlie are so late? Aditya gives excuse. Nishant asks what’s going on between Aditya and Malini. Why Aditya is not talking to Malini like before. Aditya says I can’t make things right like before. I am only supporting the girl whom destiny chose for me. Aditya gives example of Nishant’s relationship with Pallavi. Aditya asks kwhy Nishant got separated from Pallavi. Nishant says that was a different reason.

Anu talks to Malini that clearly visible Aditya was spending time with Imlie for three hours. What proof does Malini want more than this? The way Anu suffered she doesn’t want Malini to suffer like that. Dev’s mom stops Anu from instigating Malini. Anu leaves angrily. Dev’s mom says Malini always takes her life decision on her own. She doesn’t need to hear Anu’s words. Malini says Aditya has changed completely. He lied to his wife and family. Why he did that? Dev’ mom suggests Malini to think of planning baby with Aditya. Malini gets surprised. Dev’s mom says when Aditya and Malini will start worrying about another life, their own tension will go away. Malini nods.

Meethi meets Satyakam with Prakash. Prakash tells why Satyakam is in this place without informing anyone. Meethi apologises to Satyakam for slapping him when he was trying to kill Dev. Satyakam says he doesn’t want to ask about Imlie as he has no blood relation with Imlie. Meethi says why Satyakam is not talking to her? She will inform Imlie regarding this. Satyakam says if Meethi wants to inform Imlie, then she should tell Imlie the whole truth. Meethi gets shocked. Satyakam tells Prakash to take Meethi with him.

Rubi sings a song and expresses her sorrow through music. Everyone praises her voice and Imlie connects her sorrow with Rubi. She gets emotional. Aditya notices Imlie. Tripathis tell Rubi not to become sad. Imlie feels her condition is same like Rubi. Rubi thinks Imlie is feeling the same pain like hers. Imlie thinks Malini is also going through the same situation. Light goes off. Aparna tells Imlie to keep lighted candle in Aditya’s room. Imlie hesitates to go. She tells Sundar but Sundar refuses.

Aditya gets shocked seeing Imlie with the candle. Imlie was about to leave but Aditya holds her hand saying he is scared of darkness. Will she give him company. He gets close to Imlie. Imlie gets shy. Aditya sits with Imlie and asks why Imlie cried listening to Rubi’s voice. Imlie shares her thoughts that she will always remember the days which she spent with Aditya in Pagdandiya. But now its gone. Aditya feels upset and helpless. Imlie gives him courage to deal with the problems. Aditya holds her hand. Malini enters house in the meantime.

Precap- Malini thinks where is the vermilion container. Aditya applies vermilion on Imlie’s hairline. Malini sees Imlie.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
745
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
743
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
742
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
732
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
719
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
718
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
677
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
635
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
601
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
596
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top