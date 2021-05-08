Imlie 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anu Surprises Malini With Her Shocking Revelation

Imlie 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anu informs Malini that Dev raised his hand on her. Malini is surprised and asks how can papa do that. Anu says she shouldn’t be surprised as Dev raised his hand on her because of the servant Imlie twice. Malini says her papa cannot do that. Anu says she has protected her from all this, she is also standing now where she is since years and protecting Adi wrongly and wishes whatever happened with her shouldn’t happen with Malini; says she just wishes she doesn’t get betrayal from Aditya like she got from Dev. She continues that she used to stay in Dev’s house because of Malini and now she doesn’t want to stay there especially after he raised his hand on her; she doesn’t know how Dev is related to Imlie. Malini asks what does she mean. Anu says she is hiding truth since 20 years and thinks if she doesn’t inform it, even Malini will be harmed with it. Malini asks what. Anu informs that 20 years ago when Dev went to Pagdandiya/PD, he had an affair with some woman. Malini is shocked and says this cannot be. Anu says she knows she can speak bitter but not lie. Malini asks how is Imlie related to this. Anu says even she is trying to find out and is trying to gather proof that Imlie and Dev have some connection. Malini asks what does she mean. Anu says she doesn’t want Malini to suffer like. Malini thinks if papa and mom fight for the same reason, if papa cheated on mom. Anu says she is afraid that someone may come from PD and say Imlie is Dev’s daughter. Malini shouts its impossible, stops aying that and panics.

Tripathi family rushes in and asks what happened that Malini got tensed, if Anu said her something. Anu says she didn’t know she brought up her daughter so weak that she cannot hear truth. Pankaj says Malini is already tensed and they shouldn’t trouble her more. Taiji requests not to talk about Malini and Adi’s relationship. Aparna says everything will be fine over time. Malini says she is fine, sorry for troubling them and asks them all to go as she wants to rest. Aparna asks if she is sure, they are out and she can call them if she needs anything. Malini asks even anu to go as she wants to be alone. Anu also leaves. Malini thinks if papa really staying in PD leaving man, if Adi will also leave her like papa, if Imlie is really papa’s daughter, she shouldn’t doubt much and should investigate about Imlie herself and if needed go to PD and meet Imlie’s mother.

Sundar cleans Aditya’s room singing and seeing a mattress there takes it out to clean it. Taiji noticing that goes to inform her team. Sundar thinks they may blame Imlie even for this. Tauji says how can a couple sleep separately in same room. Nishant says he gifted them honeymoon tickets thinking things are getting back to normal. Aparna asks why did Adi drop Imlie at Anu’s house and came from outside without going in. Taiji says Malini told she told Adi to drop Imlie; if there was a problem between them, they why would she do that. Pankaj says curtains are draw to hide dirt. Nishant says he feels Malini lied to defend Adi. Aparna says like they hid their problems. Nishant says many questions are hovering in his mind and he tried to speak to Adi, but he is in different zone. Aparna says she still remembers Malini tell their house and not our house. Pankaj says he cannot understand how can Adi not adjust with such a nice girl like Malini. Taiji says because of that, Anu is trying to prove her doubt right. Pankaj says he cannot believe Adi lied for Imlie.

Rupali enters and says she didn’t think they would change so soon; until Imlie was taking care of family and kids, she was their dear one and once a small problem troubled them, they kicked her out of their minds. Pankaj says Adi is behaving weird since Imlie went to Anu’s house; they remember Imlie but didn’t go to meet her like Adi did. Rupali says they didn’t think twice before taking decision against Imlie and when someone is thinking about her, they are cursing him; she is ashamed to be this family’s daughter. Nishant says they are just thinking. Rupali yells that they are alleging Adi and Imlie when Imlie sacrificed a lot for them and went to stay where she knows she won’t be respected; he didn’t know even Nishant would become part of this house’s politics. Tauji says he also loves Imlie like her. Rupali asks then why he is conspiring against her. Aoarna says they are family and not individuals and are trying to fight out Adi and Malini’s problems together. She says she accepts their concern, but they also taught her to keep her conscience clear, she doesn’t know if they are betraying their own conscience or Imlie. Pankaj says they need to talk to Adi.

Imlie sees Daadi cleaning house and asks what is she doing. Daadi says servants are on leave, so she is cleaning. Imlie says let her do that. Daadi says is free, so she is doing it. Imlie in her usual style blabbers to pray god, go to park, or do something else and let her clean house. Daadi says she will do some other work then. Anu throws garbage on Imlie. Daadi asks what is she doing. Anu says she is showing a servant girl her place, that garbage’s place is in dustbin. Daadi says even she was doing same work a few minutes ago. Anu says she would have anyways asked Imlie to clean garbage and if she thinks she will pamper her like Dev, its her misunderstanding. Imlie tries to leave. Anu orders to clean the garbage. Daadi asks her to stop. Anu says she will not stop until Imlie doesn’t mend her ways; informs that she had gone to meet Tripathis and saw them happy after Imlie left their house, Malini was also happy as Adi is paying her attention again, she gave her bags to pack clothes for their honeymoon trip in a few days. Imlie gets angry hearing that. Daadi asks why honeymoon suddenly. Anu says they were planning since long and hopes evil eyes don’t fall on them, looking at Imlie. She asks Imlie why she is looking shocked, if she is not happy with her Malini didi’s happiness. Imlie leaves without replying feeling sad, but thinks she is happy as she wanted Adi to fulfill each promise made to Malini and hopes Seeta maiya keep them both happy always.

Severely ill Mith visits Satyakam’s house. Satyakam feels concerned for her and thinks why did she come in such a severe illness, acts rude and asks why did she come here. She says she came to ask him to speak to Imlie. He says she should speak to Imlie’s baba then. She says Imlie needs her dadda and not baba now. She says she is right, one respects others due to need or else don’t even look at them; he helps whoever comes to his house even if he has to sacrifice his life. Mithi collapses. He rushes to her concerned.

Precap: Anu alleges Imlie that she is following her mothe’s path and ruining someone’s house and tries to slap her. Imlie holds Anu’s hand and warns to dare not talk about her amma or else she will forget that Anu is Malini’s mother. Anu asks with what right she is behind Adi. Imlie shouts Malini got her right as she didn’t ask her right. Anu says she is just a naukrani/servant. Imlie shouts Malini because bahu as she became naukrani.

Update Credit to: MA