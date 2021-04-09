Imlie 9th April 2021 Written Update: Aditya makes Kadhi Chawal for Imlie

Imlie Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode starts with Malini turning on mobile torch. Aditya asks Imlie when her result will come out? Imlie says she is really afraid of the result. Aditya says she should think Imlie’s family will be proud of her when she will pass. He holds her hand. Imlie again feels motion sickness. Hee heartbeats get faster. Aditya tries to give water to Imlie. Malini thinks her love for Aditya is more important than their argument. Aditya says don’t worry much, everything will be fine. Malini asks I also want to make things right. Aditya gets shocked seeing Malini in his room. Aditya sees Imlie left. Malini asks is Aditya talking to himself?
Imlie feels why she feels weird whenever Aditya gets close to her. Nidhi tells Imlie she gave the candle to Malini so she doesn’t need to worry.
Aditya asks Malini, why she came earlier. Aditya says why she called on the landline number to know about him ? Malini says when a person gets confused he/she takes other’s opinion. Malini says Adiya doesnt talk to her clearly about anything nowadays. Aditya says he doesnt think it was her plan to call on landline number. Aditya says he wants to sleep. Malini feels she shouldn’t have agreed with Anu but Aditya is still avoiding her.
Next morning Imlie starts doing aarti loudly. She rings the bell. Harish plays music system. Aparna says Imlie is tensed about her result. She will make Imlie’s favorite dish. Pankaj stops Harish from hearing loud music. Imlie says tomorrow her result is going to come out. Why Harish is disturbing her. Harish says Imlie shouldn’t have left home before her exams. Imlie says this is not done. Family enjoys the scene. Malini looks for Adiya. Aditya takes pictures of lmlie. Malini notices Aditya is staring at Imlie’s photo. Malini doubts his intention. Aditya says he thought to capture the happy moment. Aparna asks Imlie what’s her favorite dish? Imlie gets surprised and tells she likes Kadhi Chawal.
Harish and Pankaj say that they want to make Kadhi Chawal for Imlie. Everyone says they can’t eat that food made by them. Aditya, Nishant share their experience while they got stomach ache after eating Harish and Pankaj’s cooked food. Aditya decides to help Harish and Pankaj. Imlie gets surprised. Malini thinks Aditya never boiled water but he wants to cook food for Imlie. Nishant says they will order the food. But Aditya says he will manage to cook this time.
Ladies enjoys the hilarious scene in the kitchen. Flour container falls on Pankaj and Harish. Everyone starts laughing. Aditya says ladies are ruining their work. They should leave. Aditya says he will check the recipe on internet. Imlie tries to help Harish and Pankaj. But Aditya sends her away. Aditya instructs Harish and Pankaj to add spices.
Meethi talks about Imlie’s result with Prakash. Satyakam comes and says he knows Imlie will shine for sure. Meethi gets happy and thanks him for staying by Imlie’s side. Satyakam gives credits to Aditya. Prakash feels Satyakam would have killed Aditya if he gets to know the truth.
Aditya serves Kadhi Chawal to everyone. Aparna and others throw up the food after eating. Aparna says its really spicy, why Aditya added so much chilli powder. Harish and Pankaj put the blame on Aditya that he only told them to add the spices. Pankaj says Aditya only is good at reporter’s job, cooking is not his cup of tea. Aditya gets upset. Imlie looks at him.
Precap- same