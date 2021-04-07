ENTERTAINMENT

Imlie: Aditya to buy gifts for Imlie – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Imlie Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Earlier it’s seen that Malini got irritated over Aditya’s over concern for Imlie at her house. Now it will be seen that Aditya will buy gifts for Imlie and will open her heart out to him.

Previously the viewers witnessed that Aditya badmouthed Anu in front of his family while Malini got upset over this. Malini also got irritated seeing over concern of Aditya towards Imlie in her house and taunted Imlie. Malini questioned Aditya about their changed equations while latter felt helpless. She scolded Imlie for entering her and Aditya’s room without knocking during their private time. Later Aditya forced Imlie to reveal their truth to Malini.

In the future episodes we will see that, Anu will provoke Malini to test Aditya. Malini will listen to her and will request Aditya to stay in her house for the night with Imlie. Aditya will let her stay but not Imlie. Malini will feel insecure when Aditya leaves with Imlie. On the way, Aditya will buy gifts for Imlie and will reveal that he never loved Malini as he thought it to be. He will confess his love for Imlie. Malini will call Tripathis and will learn that Aditya and Imlie hasn’t returned yet. Aparna will sense the growing distance between Aditya and Malini and will get worried.

Will Aditya ditch Malini for Imlie? Will the Tripathis accept Imlie and Aditya’s love?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Imlie, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
604
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top