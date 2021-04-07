Imlie: Aditya to buy gifts for Imlie – Tellyexpress

Imlie Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Earlier it’s seen that Malini got irritated over Aditya’s over concern for Imlie at her house. Now it will be seen that Aditya will buy gifts for Imlie and will open her heart out to him.

Previously the viewers witnessed that Aditya badmouthed Anu in front of his family while Malini got upset over this. Malini also got irritated seeing over concern of Aditya towards Imlie in her house and taunted Imlie. Malini questioned Aditya about their changed equations while latter felt helpless. She scolded Imlie for entering her and Aditya’s room without knocking during their private time. Later Aditya forced Imlie to reveal their truth to Malini.

In the future episodes we will see that, Anu will provoke Malini to test Aditya. Malini will listen to her and will request Aditya to stay in her house for the night with Imlie. Aditya will let her stay but not Imlie. Malini will feel insecure when Aditya leaves with Imlie. On the way, Aditya will buy gifts for Imlie and will reveal that he never loved Malini as he thought it to be. He will confess his love for Imlie. Malini will call Tripathis and will learn that Aditya and Imlie hasn’t returned yet. Aparna will sense the growing distance between Aditya and Malini and will get worried.

Will Aditya ditch Malini for Imlie? Will the Tripathis accept Imlie and Aditya’s love?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

