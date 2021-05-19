Imlie: Aditya to go against Tripathis?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience.

Recently, Imlie decided to go back to Pagdandiya. There Aditya confessed the truth to Malini. Satyakam also attempted to kill Aditya for hurting Imlie.

Earlier it’s seen how Satyakam gave orders to his men to kill Aditya. Aditya gets beaten by goons. He also fought with them. Satyakam accused him of betraying Imlie. Aditya got shocked to know about that.

Satyakam said Aditya has played with Imlie’s feelings and now he has to die. Satyakam says he wants to bury Aditya alive. Aditya got heartbroken after he got to know that Imlie thinks he destroyed her life. Satyakam said he won’t listen to Aditya anymore but he will take revenge from him and later he will surrender himself for killing Aditya.

Aditya felt guilty for hurting Imlie earlier. He said villagers are equally responsible for ruining Imlie’s happiness. Afterwards Aditya decided not to fight back. He fell into the grave instead when Satyakam pushed him. Imlie other side had a premonition that Satyakam might hurt Aditya. She found Satyakam and asked him about Aditya.

She threatened to kill herself. Satyakam finally reveals he burried Aditya alive. Imlie saved Aditya and kissed him. They shared a heart touching moment together.

Later Imlie denied to go back with Aditya. Aditya decided to not reveal that Malini knows everything. He rather allowed Imlie to leave him. Their painful separation broke them equally.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Aditya will meet with a fatal accident on his way back while he will be lost in thoughts. Meethi will Aditya cares for Imlie that’s why he came here to search for her. Imlie will somehow reach Aditya and will take him to lodge. There with the help of Meethi and Satyakam Aditya will get better.

Later Aditya will say that he told the truth to Malini. Tripathis have to accept Imlie else he will leave his family. Imlie will say they already lied to Tripathis but now she can’t snatch their son.

Aditya will say he also can’t do injustice to Imlie. Other side Aparna will tell Malini to leave the house as Aditya doesn’t deserve her patience.

Will Tripathis accept Aditya and Imlie’s marriage?

Will Malini forgive Imlie?

Will Tripathis accept Imlie?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.