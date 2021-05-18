Imlie: Aditya to meet with an accident?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience.

Recently, Imlie decided to go back to Pagdandiya. There Aditya confessed the truth to Malini. Satyakam also attempted to kill Aditya for hurting Imlie.

Earlier it’s seen how Aditya got furious after learning about Imlie’s disappearance and he scolded his family for showing careless attitude towards Imlie. Aditya left to search for Imlie.

Aditya and Malini had a verbal fight. She then wanted divorce from Aditya. Aditya reached bus stop and asked everyone regarding Imlie. He got to know Imlie is in a lodge. He ride the bike at full speed to reach Imlie. Satyakam followed him angrily and gave orders to his men to kill Aditya. Aditya gets beaten by goons. He also fought with them.

Satyakam accused him of betraying Imlie. Aditya got shocked to know about that. Satyakam said Aditya has played with Imlie’s feelings and now he has to die. Satyakam says he wants to bury Aditya alive.

Aditya got heartbroken after he got to know that Imlie thinks he destroyed her life. Satyakam said he won’t listen to Aditya anymore but he will take revenge from him and later he will surrender himself for killing Aditya. Aditya felt guilty for hurting Imlie earlier. He said its villagers’ fault as well when they forced someone to get married.

Afterwards Aditya decided not to fight back. He fell into the grave instead when Satyakam pushed him. Imlie other side had a premonition that Satyakam might hurt Aditya. She went to look for Aditya.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Imlie will search for Aditya thinking about Satyakam’s vengeance. She will shout at Satyakam and will ask him about Aditya.

Later she will save Aditya when Aditya will be in the grave struggling to breath. Imlie will wake him up and will shower love on him. She will kiss him. Aditya will also hug her.

Later Aditya will decide to not reveal to Imlie that Malini knows everything. He will cut ties with Imlie for her bright future. Aditya will think Satyakam is right and Imlie should not lose her strength because of Aditya. They will have a painful separation.

On his way back Aditya will meet with an accident.

He will fall unconscious.

Will Imlie come back to save Aditya?

Will Imlie get to know that Aditya lied to her?

What will be Tripathis’ reactions after seeing Aditya in that condition?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.