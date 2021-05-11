Imlie: Aditya to tell Malini that he loves Imlie?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has become victim of limitless humiliation done by Anu.

Earlier it’s seen how Dev scolded Anu for her inhuman behaviour towards Imlie. He even raised hand at Anu. Anu put the blame on Imlie saying she is creating misunderstanding between her and Dev also. Dev was about to confess that Imlie is his daughter but his mom stopped him. Anu went to Tripathi house and created a scene for Aditya’s closeness with Imlie. Malini covered up the matter saying she sent Aditya to drop Imlie. Meethi other side fell sick and after hearing about Satyakam’s visit she was eager to talk to him about Imlie but in vain. Satyakam left Meethi’s home saying he is not doctor so he can’t treat Meethi by talking to her. Anu made a shocking revelation to Malini there she tells about Dev’s affair. She said Malini should not suffer like her. Malini decided to collect information regarding Imlie from Meethi by visiting Pagdandiya. Tripathis also got worried thinking Aditya and Malini’s problems which are not solved yet. They doubted Imlie and Rupy stopped them so that they don’t point fingers at Imlie. Anu taunted Imlie saying Aditya and Malini are planning to go on a honeymoon. Aditya took firm stand for Imlie saying he is doing very less for her compared to what her mother expects from Aditya. Aditya will say Meethi always shows gratitude towards me and Tripathis won’t understand her pain. Satyakam will get shocked to know Imlie’s truth from Meethi. He got furious and took the gun. Malini and Aditya also got into an argument regarding the lie Malini told.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. On one hand Imlie will take strong stand for her mother when Anu will talk rubbish about Meethi’s character and Dev will support Imlie and will take side of Meethi. He indirectly will tell Imlie that her father went to meet her mother Meethi. Dev will call himself coward. Anu will ask Dev how does he know this much about Imlie’s mother? Later, Anu will go to Tripathi house to drop Aditya and Malini at airport for their honeymoon but she will get shocked to know that they canceled their honeymoon. Imlie will come there to talk to Nishant. Imlie will decide to find her father as well. Aditya will confess his truth as well to Malini. He will reveal that he has feelings for Imlie and Imlie too loves him. Malini will get shocked to know about that.

Will Nishant accept that he lied?

Will Aditya and Malini agree to go on a honeymoon?

