Imlie: Anu to give shock to Malini?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has become victim of limitless humiliation done by Anu.

Earlier it’s seen how Dev scolded Anu for her inhuman behaviour towards Imlie. He even raised hand at Anu. Anu put the blame on Imlie saying she is creating misunderstanding between her and Dev also. Dev was about to confess that Imlie is his daughter but his mom stopped him. Anu went to Tripathi house and created a scene for Aditya’s closeness with Imlie. Malini covered up the matter saying she sent Aditya to drop Imlie. Meethi other side fell sick and after hearing about Satyakam’s visit she was eager to talk to him about Imlie but in vain. Satyakam left Meethi’s home saying he is not doctor so he can’t treat Meethi by talking to her.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama as Imlie is finally going to take stand for herself and for her mother. Anu will reveal about Dev’s extramarital affair to Malini. Malini will get shocked to know about that. She will decide to find out about Imlie’s whereabouts from Pagdandiya. Other side Anu will throw garbage in front of Imlie and will say her to clean them. She will also taunt her saying Malini is getting Aditya’s attention in Tripathi house. Imlie will get upset but will be happy thinking that Aditya is fulfilling his promise. Later Imlie will give hard hitting reply to Anu for talking ill about Meethi. She will say Malini is getting her right because she refused to take her right.

Will Malini find out the truth ?

Will Anu find out the connection between Imlie and Dev?

