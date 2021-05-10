Imlie: Aparna to insult Imlie?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has become victim of limitless humiliation done by Anu.

Earlier it’s seen how Dev scolded Anu for her inhuman behaviour towards Imlie. He even raised hand at Anu. Anu put the blame on Imlie saying she is creating misunderstanding between her and Dev also. Dev was about to confess that Imlie is his daughter but his mom stopped him. Anu went to Tripathi house and created a scene for Aditya’s closeness with Imlie. Malini covered up the matter saying she sent Aditya to drop Imlie. Meethi other side fell sick and after hearing about Satyakam’s visit she was eager to talk to him about Imlie but in vain. Satyakam left Meethi’s home saying he is not doctor so he can’t treat Meethi by talking to her. Anu made a shocking revelation to Malini there she tells about Dev’s affair. She said Malini should not suffer like her. Malini decided to collect information regarding Imlie from Meethi by visiting Pagdandiya. Tripathis also got worried thinking Aditya and Malini’s problems which are not solved yet. They doubted Imlie and Rupy stopped them so that they don’t point fingers at Imlie. Anu taunted Imlie saying Aditya and Malini are planning to go on a honeymoon.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Aditya will reach house. Tripathis will question him why he is doing so much for Imlie. Aditya will say he should do more for Imlie as her mother trusted him and sent Imlie on his responsibility. Aditya will tell his family to stay away from his and Malini’s matter. Aditya and Malini will discuss regarding the lie Malini told. Malini will say they are husband and wife so their families are showing concern to them. If Anu is making it a big issue Imlie also shouldn’t have lied to Anu. Afterwards Aditya and Malini will refuse to go on a honeymoon. Imlie will learn about Nishant’s disease and will decide to talk to him in Tripathi house and she won’t receive good treatment there. Later Imlie in Chaturvedi house will give hard hitting reply to Anu for talking ill about Meethi. She will say Malini is getting her right because she refused to take her right.

Will Imlie decide to leave Aditya for Malini’s happiness?

