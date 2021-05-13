Imlie: Imlie to ask about her father to Meethi?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has finally stood up for her mother when Anu questioned Meethi’s character.

Earlier it’s seen how Imlie took stand for her mother when Anu called Meethi cheater. Dev supported Imlie and Anu felt why Dev is taking Imlie’s mother’s side. Later Anu went to Tripathi house to drop Imlie and Aditya at Airport but she got shocked to know they cancelled their honeymoon plan. Imlie went to Tripathi house to talk to Nishant and Anu called her the main reason behind canceling the honeymoon. Anu told Aditya that he can’t even stay two days without Imlie. At Chaturvedi house Anu again misbehaved with Imlie. She asked why Imlie went to Tripathi house. What did she do due to which Aditya and Malini cancelled their honeymoon. Imlie couldn’t stay quiet when Anu again insulted Meethi. Imlie cautioned her saying you have no right to slap me! If I want I can ruin Malini’s life but I didn’t want that so I stayed away from all these. Anu aggressively hits Imlie with a tubelight which caused injury. There Aditya met Malini and finally confessed that he loves Imlie and Imlie also loves him. Imlie took decision to leave Delhi thinking about Aditya and Malini’s closeness. She got hurt as well.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Malini will lose her temper and she will rebuke Aditya for cheating on her. She will accuse Imlie saying Imlie is an excellent actress who played with my emotions and fooled Tripathis. Malini will threaten Aditya to take him to court for his extramarital affair. Malini will get devastated as Aditya didn’t even think once before hurting her. Aditya will give justifications and will reveal that Imlie is his first wife. That will shock Malini and Aditya will at last get a chance to share what happened in Pagdandiya. There Imlie will reach bus stop and she will get surprised seeing Meethi and Satyakam . She will ask Meethi regarding her father. Later, Satyakam’s men will attack Aditya and he will get severely injured. Satyakam will hold him at gun point.

Will Aditya be able to stop Imlie from leaving Delhi?

What will Meethi answer?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.