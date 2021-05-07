Imlie: Imlie to give befitting reply to Anu?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Currently Imlie and Aditya are in a fix. Aditya has chosen Imlie already but is finding it difficult to confess the truth to Malini thinking about her health condition.

Earlier it’s seen how Aditya got impressed with Imlie ‘s act and he clapped for her in college . Later he told her he wants her home. Imlie said its not possible as things are getting better slowly and she doesn’t want any further tension. Aditya told Imlie can’t lie to him about Anu’ s behaviour towards her. Aditya then dropped Imlie and unfortunately Anu saw them together and mistreated Imlie after she came back home. Imlie told Aditya not to come to college frequently else the result won’t be good. Imlie couldn’t mention Aditya’s name in front of Anu thinking about her reaction but due to that Anu humiliated her in every possible way. Dev’s mom stopped Anu from misbehaving with Imlie. Imlie was left devastated.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will see that Dev will stand by Imlie and will find out what happened. He will raise his hand at Anu but Imlie will stop her. Anu will reach Tripathi house and will create a scene saying Aditya and Imlie are having fun and noone is telling anything to them. Malini will handle the situation saying she told Aditya to go to college. Dev will try to confess his truth to Imlie after feeling so much guilt. Dev’s mom will stop him to tell anything thinking about the consequences. Aditya will get disappointed when he will learn that Imlie is planning to stay in hostel. Later Anu will again insult Imlie by talking ill about her mother but Imlie will take stand for herself finally. She will say she won’t tolerate if someone badmouths her mother. Imlie will says she refused to get her right that’s why Malini got everything. She became maid that’s why Malini became daughter in law. Anu will get shock hearing her words.

Will Imlie reveal that Aditya is her husband?

Will Imlie leave Anu’s house?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.