Imlie: Malini to take Aditya to the court for his betrayal ?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has finally stood up for her mother when Anu questioned Meethi’s character.

Earlier it’s seen how Aditya took firm stand for Imlie saying he is doing very less for her compared to what her mother expects from Aditya. Aditya will say Meethi always shows gratitude towards me and Tripathis won’t understand her pain. Satyakam will get shocked to know Imlie’s truth from Meethi. He got furious and took the gun. Malini and Aditya also got into an argument regarding the lie Malini told. Imlie took stand for her mother when Anu called Meethi cheater. Dev supported Imlie and Anu felt why Dev is taking Imlie’s mother’s side. Later Anu went to Tripathi house to drop Imlie and Aditya at Airport but she got shocked to know they cancelled their honeymoon plan. Imlie went to Tripathi house to talk to Nishant and Anu called her the main reason behind canceling the honeymoon. Anu told Aditya that he can’t even stay two days without Imlie.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Aditya will finally confess his truth to Malini that he has feelings for Imlie. Other side Imlie will warn Anu to stop her from badmouthing Meethi. Imlie will say if I really wanted to ruin Malini’s life I would have done it much earlier but I never wanted that. Anu will injure Imlie shockingly. Imlie will feel devastated. After the revelation Malini will stand shocked and will accuse Aditya saying he might have many extramarital affairs. Its not just Imlie. Aditya will try to explain but Malini will say if you couldn’t control yourself how do you expect me to control my words. She will say I can take you to court for your cheap activity. I am your legal wife. Aditya will reply that Imlie is his first wife not Malini. Malini will become speechless.

Will Malini file complaint against Aditya?

Will Malini accuse Imlie?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.