Imlie: Satyakam to seek revenge from Aditya ?

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has finally stood up for her mother when Anu questioned Meethi’s character. She also decided to go back to Pagdandiya. There Aditya confessed the truth to Malini.

Earlier it’s seen how Imlie cautioned Anu saying you have no right to slap me! If I want I can ruin Malini’s life but I didn’t want that so I stayed away from all these. Anu aggressively hit Imlie with a tubelight which caused injury to her. There Aditya met Malini and finally confessed that he loves Imlie and Imlie also loves him. Imlie took decision to leave Delhi thinking about Aditya and Malini’s closeness. She got hurt as well. Malini lashed out at Aditya after learning his truth. She said Aditya is a cheater and a liar. Malini accused Imlie saying she also broke her trust and fooled Tripathis who accepted her as daughter. Malini doubted Aditya that he has many mistresses. Aditya stopped her from talking ill and also revealed he got married to Imlie first. Malini got shock and afterwards Aditya spoke his heart out to Malini about what actually happened in Pagdandiya. He never thought of deceiving Malini like this. Aditya said now he can’t let Imlie suffer anymore, he wants to give her the rightful place. Malini felt means she is the third person in Aditya’s life not Imlie. There Imlie met Satyakam and Meethi at bus stop.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Imlie will demand answer from her mother about her father. Satyakam will ask about Aditya’s second wife which will be indeed shocking to Imlie. Meethi will tell her only Satyakam deserves to be her father. There Aditya will feel relaxed and Malini will again lie to Aditya about her imaginery lover. She will tell Aditya that she doesn’t want to stay in Tripathi house anymore. To which Aditya will assure her that he will tell the truth to his family soon. There Imlie will take vow to find out her father. Satyakam’s anger for Aditya will turn into hatred and he will decide to seek revenge from Aditya by beating him.

Will Imlie come to Aditya’s rescue?

Will Malini tell about Aditya’s first marriage to Anu?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.