Imlie: Will Imlie come to Aditya’s rescue?

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience. Recently Imlie has finally stood up for her mother when Anu questioned Meethi’s character. She also decided to go back to Pagdandiya. There Aditya confessed the truth to Malini.

Earlier it’s how Aditya met Malini and finally confessed that he loves Imlie and Imlie also loves him. Imlie took decision to leave Delhi thinking about Aditya and Malini’s closeness. She got hurt as well. Malini lashed out at Aditya after learning his truth. She said Aditya is a cheater and a liar. Malini accused Imlie saying she also broke her trust and fooled Tripathis who accepted her as daughter. Malini doubted Aditya that he has many mistresses. Aditya stopped her from talking ill and also revealed he got married to Imlie first. Malini got shock and afterwards Aditya spoke his heart out to Malini about what actually happened in Pagdandiya. He never thought of deceiving Malini like this. Aditya said now he can’t let Imlie suffer anymore, he wants to give her the rightful place. Malini felt means she is the third person in Aditya’s life not Imlie. There Imlie met Satyakam and Meethi at bus stop. Meethi didn’t reveal about Dev but rather she priortized Satyakam for always being there for Imlie. Imlie hugged Satyakam. Satyakam in order to seek revenge informed his men to attack Aditya. There shattered Malini again lied about her partner and told Aditya to confess the truth to Tripathis as soon as possible so that Imlie can stay with Aditya. Aditya felt happy that he freed himself from all lies. There Imlie also looked determined to find her father who left her mother alone like a coward. She decided to stay with her mother instead of returning back to Aditya.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see a lot of interesting drama. Dev will inform Tripathis about Imlie’s disappearance. Aditya will get to know about it when Tripathis will try to hide the matter from him. He will go on a lookout for Imlie. Malini will decide to divorce Aditya. Satyakam will chase him with a murderous intent. But he will fail to shoot him. Later Aditya will reach lodge to meet Imlie and Satyakam will tell his men to get ready for harming Aditya.

Will Aditya die?

Will Imlie get to know about Satyakam’s intention?

