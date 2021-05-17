Imlie: Will Imlie find Aditya?

Imlie Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus newly launched show Imlie garnered a huge amount of audience from the date of its launch. The gripping storyline filled with twists and plots makes it engaging to audience.

Recently Imlie has finally stood up for her mother when Anu questioned Meethi’s character. She also decided to go back to Pagdandiya. There Aditya confessed the truth to Malini.

Earlier it’s seen how Imlie met Satyakam and Meethi at bus stop. Meethi didn’t reveal about Dev but rather she priortized Satyakam for always being there for Imlie. Imlie hugged Satyakam. Satyakam in order to seek revenge informed his men to attack Aditya. There shattered Malini again lied about her partner and told Aditya to confess the truth to Tripathis as soon as possible so that Imlie can stay with Aditya.

Aditya felt happy that he freed himself from all lies. There Imlie also looked determined to find her father who left her mother alone like a coward. She decided to stay with her mother instead of returning back to Aditya.

Dev informed Tripathis that Imlie left his house. Tripathis got worried and Aparna told everyone to keep their volume low as Aditya can get restless. However after learning about Imlie’s disappearance Aditya got furious and he scolded his family for showing careless attitude towards Imlie.

Aditya left to search for Imlie. Aditya and Malini had a verbal fight. She then wanted divorce from Aditya. Aditya reached bus stop and asked everyone regarding Imlie. He got to know Imlie is in a lodge. He ride the bike at full speed to reach Imlie. Satyakam followed him angrily and gave orders to his men to kill Aditya.

In upcoming episodes viewers will see that Satyakam’s goons will attack Aditya and will beat him mercilessly. There Aditya will try to defend himself but Satykam will hit his head all of a sudden. He will accuse Aditya of ruining Imlie’s happiness. Satyakam will tell Aditya that he made Imlie a weak person, he has to die. Satyakam’s men will dig the ground to Bury Aditya alive.

Aditya will say he never deceived Imlie. He can now fight for his love towards Imlie. He will apologise for not accepting Imlie earlier. Satyakam won’t listen to any of his words. There Imlie will search for Aditya thinking about Satyakam’s vengeance.

Will Imlie be able to save Aditya?

Will Imlie be able to stop Satyakam?

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, keep watching the show and stay tuned to this space.